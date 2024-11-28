Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Upcoming Events

Holiday Decorating – December 4th (Charles Street) and December 7th & 8th (rest of the hill). Call the BHCA at 617-227-1922 or write to [email protected] to volunteer!

BHBA Holiday Stroll – Thursday, December 5th

Holiday Concert – Wednesday, December 11th, Harvard Musical Association (tickets on sale at bhcivic.org!)

For further information on any of these events, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.

BHCA Annual Clothing Drive to Benefit the Old West Church

With the weather turning cold, the Old West Church is in most need of:

Men’s winter coats (parkas) – with hoods if possible.

Pants, all sizes.

Belts.

Seasonally appropriate shoes.

Emergency toiletries.

Please bring CLEAN items and new toiletries to the BHCA any weekday between 9am and 5pm. The clothing drive will run from November 8th through December 6th. Thank you for your generosity in this season of giving.