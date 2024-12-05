Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Boston City Councilor At-Large Henry Santana at BHCA First Friday Coffee Hour

Boston City Councilor Henry Santana will be our guest at tomorrow’s First Friday Coffee Hour. Come with your questions about the Council’s work and issues that impact our neighborhood.

Holiday Decorating Happens this Weekend!

Matt Saradjian, Catarina Madeira and Michelle Lavers (on the ladder) decorating last December.

Come join the community spirit of Holiday Decorating on Beacon Hill on Saturday and Sunday, December 7th and 8th. BHCA staff will be at 74 Joy Street (BHCA offices) from 9am both days. Call the office at 617-227-1922 for more information.

Beacon Hill holiday decorating is

set for this Sunday, Dec. 7.

Holiday Concert

The BHCA is hosting a Holiday Concert at the Harvard Musical Association on Wednesday, December 11th at 6pm. A brief wine reception with light bites will begin the evening followed by music beginning promptly at 6:30. The concert will be presented by five Boston-based collaborative artists. Reservations are required and seating is limited. This is a free event for BHCA Founders Circle members; BHCA member tickets are $75 pp and non-member tickets are $100pp. Reserve your seat at bhcivic.org.

Upcoming Meetings

Streets & Sidewalks – Thursday, December 5th, 5:30pm via Zoom

Upcoming Events

BHBA Holiday Stroll – Thursday, December 5th, 6-9pm

First Friday Coffee Hour – Friday, December 6th, 8:30am, 74 Joy Street with Henry Santana, Boston City Councilor, At-Large

Holiday Decorating – December 7th and 8th – Contact the BHCA if you’d like to decorate!

Holiday Concert – Wednesday, December 11th, Harvard Musical Association

For further information on these events or to volunteer for Holiday Decorating, ​please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.