Neighborhood Roundup

Hill Holiday Stroll returns Thursday, Dec. 5

The Beacon Hill Business Association’s long-running Beacon Hill Holiday Stroll returns Thursday, Dec. 5.

​Starting at 5 p.m., Charles Street between Cambridge and Beacon streets will be closed off to traffic, allowing for holiday shoppers to stroll through its shops, restaurants, and offices while enjoying refreshments and music performances.

​At about 6:15 or 6:30 p.m., the Brass Quartet, local business owners, and neighborhood leaders will walk from the block of Mount Vernon and Charles streets towards the tree lighting, which takes place at 7 p.m. at the corner of Charles and Cambridge streets.

​Besides the Brass Quartet, additional live music will be provided by the Back Bay Ringers (http://www.backbayringers.org/), Jeremy Bell, and other local talent performing along the stretch of Charles Street where the event takes place.

​Participating small businesses, shops, and restaurants located up and down the five block of Charles Street will also welcome guests during this festive event

Event sponsors include Beacon Hill Books and Cafe, Upstairs Downstairs Home, and the Aland Realty Group.

​Contact [email protected] or local businesses for more information.

Nichols House Museum’s annual Hill Holiday House Tour returns Dec. 8

The Nichols House Museum’s annual Beacon Hill Holiday House Tour takes place on Sunday, Dec. 8, from noon to 4 p.m., with a reception from 3 to 5 p.m.

​Also, the museum will be open for self-guided tours for guests to experience historically inspired holiday traditions of the Nichols family at the turn of the 20th Century.

Included in the tour ticket is a reception at the King’s Chapel Parish House, with light refreshments and the Alex Minasian Jazz Duo providing festive jazz from 3 to 5 p.m.

On Thursday, Dec. 5, join the Nichols House Museum for its kick-off event, the Eggnog Pre-Party.

For tickets to the Eggnog Pre-Party and the Holiday House Tour, visit https://www.nicholshousemuseum.org/events/holiday-house-tour-2024/

West End Museum’s Honoree Night and Silent Auction set for Dec. 6

The museum will sponsor its annual Honoree Night and Silent Auction on Friday, Dec. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The program begins with the Silent Auction from 5 to 7 p.m., with auction winners announced at 7:30 p.m. The Honoree Celebration and Speeches is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

This year’s West End Honoree Night includes four individuals who have made a significant impact on the West End community: Duane Lucia, Louise Thomas, and Yenna Chan and Benjamin Ascher.

A selection of drinks and light refreshments will be generously donated by Cini’s Pizza for the event.

This event is free and open to the public.

West End Museum’s Trivia Night set for Dec. 10 at Causeway Boston

The West End Museum will bring its Boston Trivia Night to Causeway Boston, 65 Causeway St., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Put your Boston history knowledge to the test at the museum’s next trivia night. Sign up with your friends and form a team or join one on the spot. Whether you’re a history enthusiast or just looking for a fun night with friends, this event is for everyone. And the winning team will win a prize from the museum.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boston-trivia-night-tickets-1037154114877 for tickets and more information.

Boston Choral Ensemble to bring holiday concert to Old South Church

Boston Choral Ensemble will perform ‘Northern Light’ – a Nordic-inspired holiday musical program – on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. at the Old South Church at 645 Boylston St.

Along with selections like “Valgusele (For light)” by Part Uusberg, “Northern Light” by Ola Gjelio, and “Sweeter Still” by Eric Barnum, the program will also feature traditional holiday carols.

Advance purchase tickets are $25 each ; $15 for students/seniors; and $10 for children. Tickets at the door cost $30 each; $20 for students/seniors; and $10 for children. Special ticket prices for families and groups are available.

More information and tickets available at bostonchoral.org.

Gibson House Museum’s Repeal Day Celebration returns Dec. 6

The Gibson House Museum at 137 Beacon St. will host the Etiquetteer’s 13th annual Repeal Day Celebration on Friday, Dec. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Eagerly awaited by cognoscenti who love historic preservation, Victoriana, cocktail culture, and Perfect Propriety, and proudly sponsored by Rhode Island Spirits, Etiquetteer Robert B. Dimmick’s Repeal Day Celebration returns for a lucky 13th year to the Gibson House Museum in the Back Bay. Sumptuous hors d’oeuvres will be served in the Dining Room. True Speakeasy Style is encouraged – everything from tuxedos and flapper dresses to down jackets and dungarees. Space is limited – and coveted!

​Tickets are $100 each, with all proceeds benefitting the preservation of the Gibson House Museum. Register at https://www.thegibsonhouse.org/events.

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).

Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour Returns

For the 28th year, the Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour will continue the festive tradition of lighting holiday trees while bringing holiday spirit to children across Boston. The event is sponsored by Bank of America, and includes visits with Santa, tree lightings, and more.

This year, the Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour will start on Saturday, December 7, and end on Sunday, December 8, in neighborhoods throughout Boston.

Saturday December 7

• 2 p.m. – Hyde Square, Jamaica Plain

• 3 p.m. – J.P. Monument, Jamaica Plain

• 3:45 p.m. – Brigham Circle, Mission Hill

• 5:45 p.m. – Blackstone Square, South End

• 6:45 p.m. – Oak Square, Brighton

Sunday December 8

• 4 p.m. – Paul Revere Mall, North End

• 5 p.m. – Winthrop Square (the Training Field), Charlestown

• 6:15 p.m. – Maverick Square, East Boston