The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission will hold its monthly public hearing on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at 5 p.m.

Subject of the hearing will be applications for Certiﬁcates of Design Approval on the agenda below, reviews of architectural violations, and such businesses as may come before the commission, in accordance with Chapter 616 of the Acts of 1955 of the Massachusetts General Law as amended. Applications are available by request. Applicants or their representatives are required to attend, unless indicated otherwise below. Sign language interpreters are available upon request.

Attention: This hearing will only be held virtually and NOT in person. You can participate in this hearing by going to our Zoom Hearing Link or calling 1-929-205-6099 and entering meeting id # 992 1705 7850. You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected].

Discussion Topics

1 Violation Review App # 25.0422 BH 71 Mount Vernon Street (VIO.24.0903)

Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved removal & reconstruction of front walkway.

APP # 25.0444 BH 94 Charles Street (VIO.24.0903)

Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved signage change.

APP # 25.0475 BH 222 Cambridge Street (VIO.24.0893)

Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved window signage

2 Design Review APP # 25.0461 BH 89 Revere Street

Proposed Work: Paint new windows red/brown, low luster (See Additional Work Under Administrative Review).

APP # 25.0403 BH 90 Chestnut Street

Proposed Work: New Roof Deck & Trellis, Replace original windows on rear oriel visible from River Street (See Additional Items Under Administrative Review).

3 Administrative Review ApP # 25.0445 BH 80 Beacon Street: Replace broken stone headers at the 3rd and 4th floors in kind.

APP # 25.0458 BH 2 Byron Street: Scrape and paint, Replace missing J bolts, hold the grating floors, replace all bolts of the old treads, modify all the platforms, removing those from the corners of the wall, and also modify the stairs from the first platform below.

APP # 25.0389 BH 122 Charles Street: Reinstall (previously approved) blade sign at new store location.

APP # 25.0474 BH 30 Chestnut Street: Replace 27 non-historic windows at 30 Chestnut Street. 17 on the front elevation & 10 at the rear elevation. Replacement windows are to be made from wood, true divided lite, double hung, 13/16” interior profile width, 3/16” exterior wood stem & glazed, no low-e glass. The front elevation flat facade windows will be painted semi-gloss black in kind. Second & Third floor bay will be a custom beige to match the existing. The rear elevation will be painted Essex Green in kind to the existing.

APP # 25.0403 BH 90 Chestnut Street: Restore all front facing windows, repaint front windows and doors in kind, Repoint/seal existing glass blocks in existing concrete panels, Replace intercom violation with brass covered doorbird doorbell (See Additional Items Under Design Review).

APP # 25.0460 BH 9 Hancock Street: Replace two total first floor front elevation, 6 over 1 sash sets keeping the existing jambs and wood sills. The existing broken aluminum storm window will be removed. Replace with two new, wood, 6 over 1, true divided lite, with no low-e glass, double hung sash sets which will be glazed at the exterior and painted semi-gloss black to match the current color. No brick moldings or masonry will be removed.

APP # 25.0407 BH 21 Irving Street: Stabilize masonry wall and cornice.

APP # 25.0441 BH 4 Lime Street: Removal, restoration and re-installation of 17 historic street-facing windows; removal restoration and re-installation of (2) street- facing doors and one pane transom window. Included is the purchase and installation of 17 Historic storm panels Masonry Restoration; Repair and repoint the original brick facade as is necessary due to loose mortar as well as evidence of water infiltration/cracking. All care will be taken to match the historic appearance of mortar in color and texture. Additionally, we propose the replacement (and repair where possible) of the precast lintels and sills, while targeting the preservation of material and detail selection to match the original condition.

APP # 25.0479 BH 116 Myrtle Street: Restore all front elevation windows. Two windows at grade level/sidewalk will have the black spray paint removed from the existing glass & painted semi-gloss black. 1st, 2nd & 3rd floor windows are believed to be original. Broken glass panes to be replaced with period correct glass, reglazed & painted semi-gloss black. 4th floor windows to be painted semi-gloss black. 10 new black thin sightline aluminum storm windows installed at the exterior of the 1st, 2nd & 3rd floor. Applied at existing blind stops. The front entrance door. Lockset hardware to be restored along with the house numbers. New unlacquered brass mail slot to be placed in the door. Door to be repainted at the exterior in the existing color. Beadboard door below grade to be painted semi-gloss black and new house numbers to match the main door in unlacquered brass.

APP # 25.0461 BH 89 Revere Street: Replace all eleven, non-historic windows at the front elevation. First floor, two windows, second, third and fourth floors: three each. Replace the 11 windows with new wood, true divided lite, double hung windows with no low-e glass. The new sash will have a 13/16” interior profile width, 3/16” exterior wood stem & glazed (See Additional Work Under Design Review).

4 Ratification of November 21, 2024 Public Hearing Minutes and December 3, 2024 Business Meeting

5 Staff Updates