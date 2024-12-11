Beacon Hill Holiday Stroll gets Everyone into the Holiday Spirit

Special to the Times

The Beacon Hill Holiday Stroll, a decades-long tradition, once again brought out hundreds of revelers enjoying festivities along the historic brick sidewalks on the gas-lit, sans-cars, beauty of Charles Street on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Derek Kouyoumjian Photos

Above, Upstairs Downstairs Home drew many visitors in to its bustling activity.

Upstairs Downstairs Home, located at 69 Charles St. and one of the proud sponsors of the stroll, is also celebrating its 14th consecutive year under the ownership of Laura Cousineau. She joined dozens of other civic-minded businesses along the festively decorated five blocks from Cambridge Street to Beacon Street for this annual holiday community gathering.

The gumball machine at Charles Street Supply & Hardware drew in

some fans of its contents.

Upstairs Downstairs faced a minor obstacle this year, when scaffolding was erected in front of the store only days before the event. Not to be deterred, Laura and Bob Cousineau hosted the evening, welcoming hundreds of visitors who joined in singing carols led by guest singer, the Boston Balladeer, John Martin. The evening also offered a host of activities, like the return of the famous Faneuil Hall Advent calendar with gifts in 25 secret boxes.

Neighborhood legend John Martin

croons holiday standards in his

unique, casual style.

Beacon Hill has many historic Christmas traditions, including outdoor caroling begun by parishioners at the Church of the Advent in 1859; Beacon Hill Bell Ringers in 1924 inspired by Margaret Shurcliff; and single candles in windows started during the Depression in 1933 by Alfred Shurtleff on 9 West Cedar St.

“We are so proud to be part of and to honor the rich traditions of the past and know that one day the Beacon Hill Holiday Stroll will take its place among these honored traditions, if it hasn’t already,” said Laura Cousineau. “We so appreciate this time of the year and are especially blessed and grateful for our wonderful staff who help to turn our store into a welcoming winter wonderland for the friends and customers we value so highly.”