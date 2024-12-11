Gene Bolinger named Interim President of the Friends of the Public Garden

Special to Times

Ahead of President Liz Vizza’s imminent retirement, Gene Bolinger has been named Interim President of the Friends of the Public Garden.

Bolinger was appointed to the Boston Parks Commission in 2023, and he has served as a volunteer on the Friends Common Committee and Council, becoming Council Co-chair this year. As a former Vice President and head of the landscape architecture practice at the Boston firm, Weston & Sampson, for decades, he most recently participated in completing the Master Plan for Boston Common.

Bolinger will work alongside Vizza as she prepares to part with the organization on Dec. 31.