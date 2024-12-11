Neighborhood Roundup

Christmas Eve Bellringing

The beloved Christmas Eve bellringing tradition on Beacon Hill is turning 100 this year! To celebrate, the evening will begin with a special handbell performance in front of the Nichols House Museum and a procession to Louisburg Square, with a few other fun surprises.

Christmas Eve 2024 Program

7:30PM, 55 Mt. Vernon: Gather for handbell performance and process to Louisburg Square

8PM, 12 Louisburg Square: Traditional bell ringing program

All are welcome to stay to enjoy cookies and refreshments afterwards

For more information about the history of bell ringing on Beacon Hill please visit: https://www.nicholshousemuseum.org/beacon-hill-bellringers/

Upcoming knitting activities at West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library will offer ‘Learn to Knit with Knitly!’ on Fridays, Jan. 10, 17, 24, and 31 from 10-11 a.m. (Registration is for one session.)

Have you been curious about learning how to knit? Join instructors from Knitly for a fun, social experience, where you will learn how to knit a garter stitch cowl. Materials, including a yarn buffet, are available for participants. No prior experience is necessary.

Registration is required for this event as seats are limited; contact Wesley Fiorentino, generalist librarian, via email at [email protected] or by calling 617-523-3957.

The library will also offer ‘Knitting and Fiber Crafts Clinic with Knitly’ on Fridays from Jan. 10-31 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Did you know that knitting has been shown to lower stress levels and blood pressure as much as yoga and meditation? Drop in for knitting help, socializing, and a discussion on the fiber arts. Each session will feature a different knitting-focused discussion. Bring any project you’re working on, or get inspired by the provided materials. No prior experience is necessary.

Registration is required for this event as seats are limited; contact Wesley Fiorentino, generalist librarian, via email at [email protected] or by calling 617-523-3957.

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).