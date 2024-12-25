Healey Appoints Sheriff Peter Koutoujian as Member of MBTA Board of Directors 

Special to the Times

Governor Maura Healey appointed Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian to serve as the newest member of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Association (MBTA) Board of Directors. Sheriff Koutoujian will be the public safety designee. Earlier this year, Governor Healey appointed Tom McGee to serve as Chair of the Board, following the resignation of Chair Tom Glynn.

“I’m proud to be appointing Sheriff Koutoujian to the MBTA Board of Directors, where he will work with this strong team of leaders to move us forward in our mission to deliver the high-quality MBTA service that riders deserve,” said Governor Healey. “As a legislator and a Sheriff, he has always prioritized the health and safety of the people of Massachusetts, which is an important perspective to have on the Board.”

“Sheriff Koutoujian is a highly respected and trusted leader, and we are excited that he will join the team at the MBTA Board of Directors,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “We look forward to continuing to work with the Board, Secretary Tibbits-Nutt and General Manager Eng to make the T more safe and reliable for all of our communities.”

“The Healey-Driscoll Administration values leaders who have strong working relationships with community members, and Peter Koutoujian has demonstrated during his career that he is approachable and sensitive to the needs of the public,” said Transportation Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “We look forward to working with him as we transform the MBTA into a public transportation system that is safe, reliable, and equitable.”

“I’ve worked with Sheriff Koutoujian for years, and I know him to be an exceptionally talented leader who is committed to the safety and wellbeing of the people of Massachusetts,” said former MBTA Board of Directors Chair Tom Glynn. “The MBTA’s top priority is delivering safe and reliable service, and his extensive experience in public safety and law enforcement will be a valuable addition to the Board.”

About the Nominee:

Peter Koutoujian is currently the Middlesex County Sheriff. A former public defender, prosecutor, legislator, professor, and law enforcement leader, Sheriff Koutoujian has worked on leading issues in public safety and public health throughout his career. His work has earned him local and national recognition, including being named the national Sheriff of the Year for 2023 by the Major County Sheriffs of America.

Sheriff Koutoujian previously served as a State Representative from 1997-2011. He served as Chair of the Committee on Health Care and created the Commission on Oxycontin and Other Drug Abuse and the Commission to End Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, a law degree from the New England School of Law, and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Bridgewater State University.

Sheriff Koutoujian has also earned honors as one of the nation’s most prominent Armenian-American officials, including the U.S. Ellis Island Medal of Honor as well as the Mkhitar Gosh Medal and Medal of Gratitude from the Armenian government. While the Sheriff still lives in his hometown of Waltham, he enjoys traveling to his wife Elizabeth’s hometown in Madrid, Spain with their three children: Peter, Cristian, and Isabel.

Sheriff Koutoujian will continue to serve as Sheriff, in addition to his new role on the MBTA Board of Directors.