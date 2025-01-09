Area A-1 Sees Slight Increase in Crime in ’24

By Dan Murphy

With 2024 drawing to a close, Area A-1 had seen a 2-percent increase in Part One crime from the previous year.

According to Boston Police, 2,236 incidents of Part One crime were reported in the district, which includes Beacon Hill, Chinatown, Downtown, and the North End, between Jan. 1 and Dec. 29, 2024, compared to 2,194 during the same timeframe in 2023.

Part One crime in the district was also up more than 5 percent in ’24 from the five-year average of 2,119 incidents.

One homicide was reported in the district in ’24 as opposed to three in ’23. The five-year average for this crime category in the district was two incidents.

Rapes and attempted rapes were up more than 26 percent in the district in ’24, with the number climbing to 24 from 19 in 2023. The five-year average for this category in the district was 23 incidents.

The rate of robberies and attempted robberies in the district remained the same, with 147 incidents each year in both 2023 and ’24. Both years marked a nearly 4-percent reduction from the five-year average of 153 incidents for this category in the district.

Incidents of domestic aggravated assault in the district were down more than 14 percent as the number fell to 24 from 28 in ’23. The five-year average for this category in the district was also 28 incidents.

In contrast, incidents of non-domestic aggravated assault were up around 16 percent, climbing to 246 from 212 in ’23. The five-year average for this category in the district was 230 incidents.

Commercial burglaries in the district saw a negligible uptick as the number climbed to 78 from 77 in ’23. The five-year average for this category in the district was 81 incidents.

On the other hand, residentials burglaries in the district were down around 15 percent, with the number falling to 45 from 53 in ’23. The five-year average for this category in the district was 48 incidents.

Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle in the district were down slightly more than 6 percent as the number dropped to 211 from 225 in ’23. The five-year average for this category in the district was 240 incidents.

Other larcenies in the district were up almost 4 percent as the number climbed to 1,390 from 1,338 in ’23. Both years marked a significant uptick from five-year average for this category in the district of 1,248 incidents.

Auto theft in the district was down nearly 20 percent, with 70 incidents in 2024, compared to 92 in ’23. Both years were down significantly from the five-year average for this category in the district of 99 incidents.

Citywide, Part One crime was up 1 percent in ’24, with 16,653 incidents, compared to 16,413 in 2023.

Part One crime was also up around 3 percent citywide in ’24 from the five-year average of 16,153 incidents.