Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

27-29 Hancock Street

The Beacon Hill Civic Association is delighted to share that after years of BHCA advocacy, JDMD, the owner of the Archer Residences and 27-29 Hancock Street, finalized an agreement to donate 27-29 Hancock Street to Fenway Community Development Corporation. This donation will enable the creation of 15 affordable homeownership units, consisting of studios, one and two-bedroom units for households earning 80% to 100% of the Area Median Income (AMI). This marks a significant milestone in the BHCA’s efforts to ensure additional family-oriented affordable housing on Beacon Hill.

This achievement reflects BHCA collaboration with key stakeholders, including Representative Livingstone, the Mayor’s Office of Housing, Councilor Durkan, JDMD, Nixon Peabody, the BHCA, and Homes on Hancock. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all who participated the robust and authentic public process that helped shape this extraordinary outcome.

Make a resolution to get more involved in your neighborhood in 2025!

As we welcome the New Year, the Beacon Hill Civic Association is looking for neighbors who would like to get involved as committee members and volunteers. We have many committees including Traffic & Parking, Architecture, Trees, and Parks & Public Spaces that are always looking for new people to join. The only requirement is that you be a BHCA member. Contact Patricia Tully at [email protected] if you’d like to learn more!

Upcoming Meetings

Traffic & Parking – NEW DATE Thursday, January 23rd, 6pm, 74 Joy Street

Events Committee – Tuesday, January 28, 6pm, 74 Joy Street

Upcoming Events

Undecorating -Saturday and Sunday, January 25 & 26

Decorating Volunteer Breakfast – Sunday, January 26, 10am-12pm, Hampshire House

BHCA Coffee Hour – Friday, February 7, 8:30am, 74 Joy Street. February’s guest will be At-Large Boston City Councilor Erin Murphy.

For further information on these events and meetings, to volunteer, or to join a committee please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.