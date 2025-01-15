Neighborhood Roundup

Upcoming West End Museum events

The West End Museum, located at 150 Staniford St., Suite 7 (on Lomasney Way), presents ‘Jimbo: Exhibit Talk’ on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m.

This talk by WEM’s Curator, Bob Potenza, will focus on ‘Jim “Jimbo” Campano: Hero of the West End,’ an exhibit running through February 2025. Through words, images, and artifacts taken from the museum’s archives, visitors will experience Jim’s development into a lifelong activist, dedicated to the preservation of the Old West End’s memory and the dream of bringing his “neighborhood of the mind” back to the physical space where it belonged.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jimbo-exhibit-talk-tickets-1037094667067 for more information and tickets.

The museum will offer a screening of ‘Taken Away,’ with a special introduction and Q&A with the filmmaker, Christopher Brown, on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 4 p.m.

This film, Brown’s debut, explores the demolition of Boston’s historic and diverse West End neighborhood during ‘urban renewal’ of the 1950s. The film received the Best First Time Director award from the Berlin Indie Film Festival in 2024.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/taken-away-film-screening-tickets-1112042311489 for more information and tickets.

The museum will also sponsor the West End Winter Social on Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

For this event, the museum will open its doors exclusively for West End residents, past and present. There will be crafts, snacks, and refreshments. This is a wonderful opportunity to meet your neighbors, explore the museum, and share in the vibrant spirit of our local community.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-end-winter-social-tickets-1112059151859 to sign up and for more information.

Discover MGH’s Blum Center on Tuesday, Jan. 28

Discover the Blum Center, in Partnership with the Slavin Academy, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Blum Center, White 110, on the MGH main campus.

At this time, information on upcoming programs, a Q&A sessions to answer your questions, and insights into the educational resources will be available to patients, families, and the community. A clinicians will also be available to educate attendees on checking their blood pressure at home and understanding how it relates to their heart health, as well as on monitoring their health at home.

All are welcome at this event where light refreshments will be served.

For more information, contact the Blum Center at 617-724-7352 or via email at [email protected].

Upcoming knitting activities at West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library will offer ‘Learn to Knit with Knitly!’ on Fridays, Jan. 10, 17, 24, and 31 from 10-11 a.m. (Registration is for one session.)

Have you been curious about learning how to knit? Join instructors from Knitly for a fun, social experience, where you will learn how to knit a garter stitch cowl. Materials, including a yarn buffet, are available for participants. No prior experience is necessary.

Registration is required for this event as seats are limited; contact Wesley Fiorentino, generalist librarian, via email at [email protected] or by calling 617-523-3957.

The library will also offer ‘Knitting and Fiber Crafts Clinic with Knitly’ on Fridays from Jan. 10-31 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Did you know that knitting has been shown to lower stress levels and blood pressure as much as yoga and meditation? Drop in for knitting help, socializing, and a discussion on the fiber arts. Each session will feature a different knitting-focused discussion. Bring any project you’re working on, or get inspired by the provided materials. No prior experience is necessary.

Registration is required for this event as seats are limited; contact Wesley Fiorentino, generalist librarian, via email at [email protected] or by calling 617-523-3957.

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).