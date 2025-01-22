BHCA and MAAH to honor William Cooper Nell

Special to The Times

William Cooper Nell (1816-1874) was a pioneering African American writer and civil rights activist whose contributions to the abolitionist movement were profound, particularly in Boston, where he became a central figure in the fight for racial equality.

Nell is perhaps best known for his role in advocating for the desegregation of schools in the 1850s, arguing that Black children are entitled to the same educational opportunities as white children. Though Nell’s advocacy faced significant opposition, his efforts laid the groundwork for future civil rights battles such as Brown v. Board of Education (1954) and the notorious “busing crisis” of the 1970s and 1980s.

On Sunday, Feb. 9, at 3 p.m., the Museum of African American History and the Beacon Hill Civic Association will present “Let the Children Sing: A Tribute to Wiliam Cooper Nell at the African Meeting House on Beacon Hill’s historic Joy Street. The emotional weight of the struggle will be presented through music and spoken word performed by City Strings United under the direction of Bithyah Israel, the Eastern Mass Youth Ensemble under the direction of Linda Brown-San Martin, and acclaimed educator and storyteller Regie Gibson. Each will provide a uniquely powerful and evocative soundtrack to the unfolding narrative that emphasizes the complexity and depth of the fight for equality that reflect the enduring spirit of activism that shaped the course of Boston’s history.

Tickets cost $15 each for adults and $7 each for children, and are available at www.bhcivic.org www.maah.org, and Eventbrite.