BINA Farm Center’s ‘Horsing Around at the Mandarin’ Gala Returns

Special to Times

BINA Farm Center’s 15th anniversary ‘Horsing Around at the Mandarin’ black-tie gala raised over $400,000.

The sold-out November event was emceed by 18-year-old Aidin Bina and included the Founders Coryn and Babak Bina, Keith Lockhart, City Councilor Sharon Durkan, Kate Kelly, Azita Bina, Amy Bailey, Juan and Jill Uribe, Jack Yeaton, Kristina Lyons, Amy Finsilver, Melissa Steffy, Co-Chairs Ernie Boch Jr., Christy and Jay Cashman, Liane and Alex Leventhal, Harris and Paul Krupp, Tonya and Ben Mezrich and Enza Sambataro.

The leadership committee included Jadiann Thompson from Channel 7 News, Laura Baldini of Mother Juice, Angela Peri of Boston Casting, Hannah St. Laurent and Samantha Rose Baldwin. Champion sponsors were Ropes & Gray, BINA Family Hospitality, Boston Bruins Foundation, Mandarin Oriental, Mother Juice, K.Kerkorian Events, and BCB3.

Guests heard from BINA’s new Executive Director Chessy Stufano, enjoyed a performance from Four-Handed Illusions, heartfelt remarks from Stella Boch, Aidan Thomas, Colin Courtney and Spencer Karofsky touched many. There were wonderful auction items including from XV Beacon, Zurito, Townhouse Beauty Bar, JLK Diamonds & Design and Boston Pops. Volunteer support from teen ambassadors Arya and Asher Mezrich, Kellan and Christopher Lockhart, Lily Kahrl, Nora Kelley and Amir El Boukfaoui had a wonderful impact on the event and the night ended with dancing with DJ Deep Voice JoJo, treats from Chic Party Cart and special gifts from Oakleaf Cakes Bake Shop and Petalouda Salon. BINA’s mission of bringing people together of all ages with and without physical, developmental, cognitive, and mental health challenges by offering a variety of equine-assisted therapeutic, clinical, recreational, educational and complementary programs is located in Lexington and at the Dana Hall School. Email [email protected] for more details or visit their website at www.binafarm.org.