Emerald Necklace Conservancy begins inspecting trees for pruning in Fens and Charlesgate Park

Special to the Times

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy has begun inspecting over 900 trees for pruning throughout the Back Bay Fens and neighboring Charlesgate Park, therefore improving tree structure and health while also keeping park users safe by removing dead branches. As the third seven-year tree pruning cycle across the entire Emerald Necklace park system, this work will take place now through March while trees are dormant in the winter. The tree pruning project in the Back Bay Fens is made possible by the generous support of Liberty Mutual Insurance and the BPDA.

“This seven-year pruning cycle is a way of systematically caring for the trees throughout the Emerald Necklace to keep the parks safe and invest in the health of the urban canopy,” Jack Schleifer, Field Operations Manager at the Emerald Necklace Conservancy, said in a press release. “This year’s project is taking place in the Back Bay Fens – a park that is surrounded by college campuses and frequented by fans attending Boston concerts and sports games.

The Fens host the Fenway Victory Gardens, the James P. Kelleher Rose Garden, the War Memorial and many sculptures, fields and amenities that will be improved through this project. Urban trees not only keep our parks beautiful and filled with wildlife, but they also keep our communities cool and healthy by purifying air and removing toxins. These benefits increase by the year as trees grow, and this project will play a significant role in investing in these tree’s wellbeing and community health for decades to come.”