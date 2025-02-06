Josh Kraft Officially Announces Candidacy for Mayor of Boston

By Cary Shuman

The great race for mayor is on.

And mayoral candidate Josh Kraft, his supporters, and campaign team couldn’t have asked for a better kickoff than what transpired Tuesday morning at the historic Prince Hall Grand Lodge in Dorchester.

Kraft walked confidently to the podium and delivered a speech that outlined his vision of Boston. People from neighborhoods across the city, from the Boys and Girls Club, the Urban League, and the Patriots Foundation stood behind him holding blue and white “Josh Kraft For Mayor” signs.

The media presence was extraordinary and the coverage intense. Following his speech, Kraft answered questions from a swarm of reporters about a variety of subjects. He then walked over to embrace his daughter, Anna Kraft, who had been sitting proudly in the front row during the event.

Just 15 minutes later, Boston TV stations led their noon broadcasts with live reports from Dorchester and highlights of Kraft’s speech.

Among the many people in the audience were colleagues, former city officials and public safety department leaders, and friends.

Also attending was a contingent from Chelsea, where Josh Kraft was a transformative figure who helped build the largest youth organization in the city and led a fundraising drive for a new state-of-the-art $11 million youth center, the Jordan Boys and Girls Club, with new leaders now carrying on the remarkable legacy of the club’s founder. His positive impact on thousands of lives of Chelsea’s youth is truly immeasurable.

‘I’ve spent my entire career In the neighborhoods of Boston’

“I am honored to be surrounded by family and so many friends,” he began. “My name is Josh Kraft. For those who don’t know me, for the past 35 years,

I’ve been doing community-based work in and around Boston, including twelve years as CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston, in my role with the Patriots Foundation, and as volunteer board chair of the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts.

“I’ve spent my entire career in the neighborhoods of Boston – from Roslindale to East Boston, from Mattapan to Charlestown, from South Boston to Roxbury. From the moment I started working in Boston, I fell in love with this city – its many unique neighborhoods, and its people … especially its people – hard working, humble… and above all, proud of this city, no matter which neighborhood you come from.

“Serving Boston has been my passion and a great source of joy and purpose in my life. But I also know there’s more for me to give to this City.

And that’s why, today, because I love this city and its people, I am excited to declare my candidacy to be the next Mayor of Boston.”

Kraft acknowledged that he will be “an underdog” in the race for mayor.

“I enter this race as an underdog And I know that this will be an uphill fight,” he said. “But I am excited for the challenge. Excited for the opportunity to listen and learn from the people of Boston … Excited to share my ideas and vision for this great city.

“I am asking the people of Boston to set aside any ideas they might have about me based on my last name and let me tell you about the path of service I’ve forged … the experience I’ve gained along the way … and the plans I’ve developed to make life better for Boston.”

In the speech, he criticized the current administration, stating that “we face some serious, serious challenges, challenges that Mayor Wu has not risen to.”

“In fact, when it comes to the mayor’s big campaign promises—to make the MBTA free for Boston residents … to put in place a rent control program … and to launch a Green New Deal for Boston’s schools—she is 0 for 3,” said Kraft.

“On the number one challenge facing our residents—access to housing that regular people can afford—production under Mayor Wu has ground to a dead halt.

“In fact, among similar sized cities across the nation, we have fallen to the very bottom when it comes to new housing production. As a result, rents are at an all-time high, and so is the median price of a home which is $950,000.

“Sure, this is a complex problem, but at its core: you can’t solve a housing crisis if you’re building less of it.

“On schools, we spend more per pupil than any other big city school system in the nation, about $30,000 per student – all for a school system that regularly fails our kids on virtually every measure, including the ability to provide even the most basic services.

“Can you believe this? Our city spends $171 million every year to provide bus transportation for about 20,000 students. Eighty-five hundred bucks per student each year for buses that can’t even make the opening bell. How can a family trust a school system to educate their kids when they can’t get them to school on time? That is unacceptable.

“Meanwhile, our neighborhood streets have become jammed up by poorly conceived, hastily installed bus and bike lanes that all too often have increased congestion and eliminated parking. As a result, moving around has become a burden for families, seniors, and members of the disabled community – and the small businesses who rely on them. It’s a mess!

“Don’t get me wrong: I’m all for being creative about how we solve our transportation challenges. But our “transportation problem” under this administration has quickly spiraled into a “quality of life problem.”

His vision for Boston

“Over the course of this campaign, I will offer my vision for Boston – forged not only by my own experiences, but more importantly, those of the people I’ve met along the way,” said Kraft.

“And it starts with housing, the number one challenge facing our city.

Today, there are projects ready to be built that would result in more than 20,000 units of housing. But they are stuck, stuck due to regulations imposed by the current administration. To jump start new housing construction, I will put in place one-time incentives aimed at projects that are priced for middle-class and first-time homeowners.

“Having all these projects sit on the shelf generates no new housing, no new affordable housing, no new jobs, and no new tax revenue. Getting new construction going again must be a top priority because availability is the path to affordability.

In addition, I will put in place a rent control program that can work for both tenants and building owners.

“So, this is how the plan works. In exchange for capping increases in rents over a 10-year period, the city will provide a cut in real estate taxes to building owners. This program would be targeted at properties that serve middle- and lower-income residents and would exclude luxury rentals. Renters deserve to be protected from massive year-over-year increases and my plan will do that.

“Mayor Wu promised us rent control three years ago, but I will deliver it.

“Finally, I will take the tax revenue generated by jump-starting the 20,000-plus permitted units sitting unbuilt and create an affordable housing fund to help first-time homebuyers and provide rent relief.

Elected members of the School Committee

“To improve our schools, we need a school committee that challenges city leadership and holds BPS accountable. It is time to have elected members along with appointed members on the school committee. And as Mayor, I’ll make that happen.

“I will work hand in hand with the community and our partners at the state to bring an end to the human tragedy that is Mass and Cass. Listen, addiction doesn’t have to be a life sentence. And among Boston’s many prized possessions, is a robust and resilient recovery community who proves that one day at a time.

“I will breathe new life into Operation Exit – a powerful program started by Mayor Marty Walsh – and make Boston a national model when it comes to supporting individuals emerging from the criminal justice system and helping them gain skills and employment so they can build a new life and make our communities stronger.

And, I will offer a common-sense transportation plan to deal with the congestionclogging our streets – and that starts with an immediate pause for all new bike laneconstruction.

“On all of these issues—housing, transportation, schools, city services—this isn’t about ideology. It’s about results.”

Choosing a career in public service

Kraft said he chose a career of community service and he learned some important lessons along the way.

“I’ve met so many remarkable and resilient people that call Boston home,” said Kraft.

“Each of them has taught me some pretty important lessons:

That leadership is not about talking — but about doing the work and getting results. That it requires bringing people together to solve problems – especially people that might disagree with me.That the teachings of my faith and my family matter.

“My mother, Myra, taught us to always look out for the marginalized groups – the ones that are overlooked and don’t have access to opportunities.

“And, lastly, you can learn from anyone, and that everyone has something to share, everyone has something to contribute.

“Perhaps the most important learning experience I’ve ever had was during my second semester in graduate school while I was volunteering at a methadone clinic. I met a man in his late 30s who was struggling with substance abuse and was also HIV positive.

He asked me if I could help him with something: — would I teach him how to read?

“Over the course of several months, I sat with him twice a week for an hour and did my best to teach him the basics of reading.

“Now, looking back, I guess I did help this man learn to read. But he taught me something just as valuable: about pressing forward with your life even in the face of almost unspeakable adversity and obstacles.

“Over the past 35 years, I have had the opportunity to meet so many different people – single parents and their kids. Police officers. Non-profit leaders. Community leaders. Teachers and advocates. People returning from incarceration. People fighting addiction.

And let me tell you: Every single one of them has something to teach us about how to press forward. Every single one.

“Here in Boston, we are fortunate to be the home of so much history and so many firsts, but what has always defined us is our focus on the future – on our relentless desire to adapt and grow and innovate and lead.

And today, when the future is uncertain, and the challenges are real – a healthy and vibrant Boston has never been more important to our citizens and our region. “Yes, we have a lot to be proud of. But for me, I want to be more than proud of what we’ve already done – I want to be proud of where we’re going. I want us to take these challenges head on no matter how hard they are. “That’s why I want to be your next Mayor – and that’s what this campaign is going to be about. And I ask you to join me. Thank you!”