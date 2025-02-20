SFD makes another Donation to Women’s Lunch Place

Special to the Times

Students, faculty, and alumni from Boston’s School of Fashion Design (SFD) on St. James Place, along with local community members, joined together over the holidays and hand-made a collection of scarves, mittens and hats for donation to Women’s Lunch Place (WLP) in honor of this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend of Service. They made the donation on Jan. 17.

Courtesy Photo

Pictured, left to right, are Jennifer Leclerc, executive director of the

School of Fashion Design; Rachel Klein of Women’s Lunch Place;

Stacey Zellen, program manager for Women’s Lunch Place; SadieAnn

Strouse, administrative coordinator for School of Fashion Design; and

Danielle Castelli, a School of Fashion Design student.

Women’s Lunch Place inspires hope and supports the development of self-sustaining skills for women experiencing hunger, homelessness, and poverty. Honoring and supporting individual journeys to empowerment and stability is central to the mission of Women’s Lunch Place. More information about their mission is available online at womenslunchplace.org.

This is the second time SFD has organized a maker event to donate warm items to WLP. The first effort, spearheaded by SFD faculty – was 2014 and the result of a surplus donation of fleece from Malden Mills as they were going out of business.