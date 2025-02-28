BLO’s 80th Anniversary Production of ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘Carousel’

Special to the Times

A traveling group of outsider artists arrives at an abandoned amusement park. They carry their own props, don their own costumes and work to evoke – the best they know how – life in a quaint New England village. A broken-down rollercoaster serves as their set, enhanced by whatever scraps they find. A rusty lever is lifted and the park’s lights come on. So begins Boston Lyric Opera’s 80th anniversary production of “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘Carousel,’” directed by visionary artist and BLO Artistic Associate Anne Bogart, conducted by BLO Music Director David Angus, and running April 4-13, at the Emerson Colonial Theatre. Tickets are available now at BLO.org.

The cast comprises acclaimed opera artists including (below, l.-r.): Brandie Sutton (BLO debut) as Julie Jordan; Edward Nelson (BLO’s “desert in”) as Billy Bigelow; Jamie Barton (BLO debut) as Nettie Fowler; Anya Matanovič (“The Rake’s Progress”) as Carrie Pipperidge; Omar Najmi (“The Anonymous Lover”) as Enoch Snow; Markel Reed (“Champion”) as Jigger Craigin; and Boston Foundation President M. Lee Pelton (BLO debut) makes a cameo as The Starkeeper/Dr. Seldon.

THE STORY

Carousel follows the story of Billy, a charming but troubled man in a close-knit seaside town, and Julie, a woman with many friends and family, who falls for him despite the risks. Their romance costs them both their jobs, and their eventual marriage struggles as Billy grows frustrated by his lack of work. When Julie reveals she’s pregnant, Billy vows to provide for the family and agrees to a robbery with the scheming Jigger. When the plan fails, Billy dies. A distraught Julie seeks support from her community and works to protect her daughter. In the afterlife, Billy is offered a chance to help his now-grown daughter Louise, who struggles on Earth with his legacy. Returning as a troubled spirit, Billy tries to guide her. Although his presence is unseen, Louise feels his love. At her graduation, even Julie senses him. With his family’s future brightened, Billy finds eternal peace.

Anne Bogart’s Take

Anne Bogart (r.) says when she was offered the chance to direct this CAROUSEL, her immediate response was an enthusiastic yes. “Carousel is a time capsule from 1945,” she says, “carrying with it a sense of magic that transcends generations and packs a surprising emotional punch. The allure of second chances and the strength of community are powerful elements that emerge from the narrative.”

Through a contemporary lens, Bogart says the show’s depictions of domestic violence, cycles of poverty and crime, suicide, and toxic masculinity still resonate strongly. “The treatment of these issues in Carousel may seem outdated by modern standards, but its artistic merits – and willingness to tackle complex human actions – make it a thought-provoking work within the classical music theater canon. Carousel offers a profound exploration of love, loss and redemption.” Bogart says the idea of a traveling troupe presenting the show nods to the journey taken by Billy, to migrants who often find itinerant work in fishing communities, and to the show’s long history.

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel is steeped in the grand traditions of opera, woven through with soaring melodies, sweeping orchestrations and deeply human drama,” says BLO Stanford Calderwood General Director & CEO Bradley Vernatter. “Carousel is closely tied to the lineage of American opera. It thrives on rich emotional depth, complex characters and a timeless, transcendent score. Decades later, its poignancy and musical grandeur still resonate, proving that its heart beats not just with Broadway rhythm, but also with the pulse of something even greater—it’s an enduring, lyrical epic.”

In addition to Bogart and Angus, the creative team for Carousel includes: choreographer Shura Baryshnikov, whose new choreography aims to honor the movement by iconic dance maker Agnes de Mille; set designer Sara Brown, costume designer Haydee Zelideth, lighting designer Brian H. Scott, and wig and makeup designer Earon Chew Nealey.

David Angus conducts a 40-piece Boston Lyric Opera Orchestra in a performance that featured full operatic voices and unamplified singing. BLO Head of Music and Chorus Director Brett Hodgdon leads a 38-member Boston Lyric Opera chorus.

The Carousel cast also includes Sarah Heltzel, Theophile Victoria, Tyler Dobies, Devon Russo, Fred C. VanNess Jr., Alexander Davis, Sabrina Lobner, Angela Yam, Abigail Curran and John Robert Sasso.