Parking Challenges

Councilors Durkan and Fitzgerald call for hearing to discuss issues surrounding contractor parking

By Dan Murphy

City Councilors Sharon Durkan and John Fitzgerald have called for a council hearing to discuss contractor parking regulations, permitting, and enforcement in the city.

The proposed hearing, according to the ordinance filed by the councilors on Feb. 7, would focus on “ongoing challenges related to contractor parking, including unauthorized use of residential spaces, expired permits, and improper use of temporary 24-hour parking signs.”

While contractors are required to require contractors to obtain permits for occupying public spaces, including street parking and sidewalk access, under the Boston Municipal Code, enforcement remains inconsistent across neighborhoods, the ordinance states.

Likewise, “many contractors use temporary ‘No Parking’ signage to reserve spaces for dumpsters or vehicles, but these signs are often misused or not renewed properly, leading to confusion and frustration among residents,” according to the ordinance.

“The lack of clear and enforceable contractor parking regulations disproportionately impacts residents, small businesses, and other stakeholders who rely on limited parking availability,” the ordinance further states. “A thorough review of contractor parking policies—including potential reforms such as stricter enforcement, increased fines for misuse, clearer regulations on temporary signage, and potential revenue-generating mechanisms—would enhance the efficiency and fairness of Boston’s parking system.”

In conclusion, Councilors Durkan and Fitzgerald have called for a hearing convened by the appropriate City Council committee and include “representatives of the Boston Transportation Department, Public Works Department, Code Enforcement, neighborhood leaders, and other relevant stakeholders to explore solutions that ensure fair access to public parking and improve accountability.”