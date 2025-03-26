Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Upcoming Meetings

Zoning & Licensing Committee – Wednesday, April 2nd, 6:00pm via Zoom (155-159 Charles Street [CVS redevelopment] will be discussed).

Upcoming Events

Love Your Block – Saturday, April 12th, 9am (details below)

Annual Meeting of Members – Thursday, May 22nd, 8am, Hampshire House

The Importance of the City’s 311 App

Please continue to report missing bricks, tripping hazards and trash violations to the City’s 311 mobile app, or by email to [email protected] or by calling 311. It is critically important that issues requiring the City’s assistance are documented. Reporting these issues via 311 begins that documentation process and ensures the city is made aware.

Come Join the BHCA for Love Your Block 2025!

The Beacon Hill Civic Association will be participating in the 2025 Love Your Block event organized by the City of Boston on Saturday, April 12th, from 9am to 12 noon.

Come meet us in front of CVS to pick up gloves and trash bags or to borrow a trash picker. We’ll be working all over the neighborhood, and in the Phillips Street Play Area and the Myrtle Street Playground. We’ll have surprises for those who fill the most bags!

Call the office at 617-227-1922 or write to [email protected] if you’d like to participate!

Save the Date!

The Beacon Hill Civic Association Annual Meeting for Members will take place on Thursday, May 22nd, at the Hampshire House, with a breakfast beginning at 8am. Invitations to members to follow.

Join the BHCA!

We invite you to join our growing membership of friends – young and old – who are contributing to make life better on the Hill. Your membership allows us to continue our efforts to preserve our unique and historic neighborhood, and your voice adds strength to our mission as advocates for Beacon Hill residents. Join or renew your membership today at bhcivic.org or by calling us at 617-227-1922!