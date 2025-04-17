City to Sponsor April 23 Virtual Public Meeting on Alexandra Hotel Redevelopment Plans

By Dan Murphy

The city’s Planning Department will hold a virtual public meeting on the latest pans for the proposed redevelopment of the Alexandra Hotel building on Wednesday, April 23, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Alexandra Partners, LLC intends to convert the long-neglected, late Gothic building at 1767-1796 Washington St. into a 68-room hotel, with a ground-floor restaurant and café.

The scope of restoration work would include the 100-percent cleaning and repointing of the stone; stone dutchman repairs; reconstruction of the lost pediment details; repair of the cast-iron storefronts; and the repair and replication of the cast-iron balcony, among other proposed exterior enhancements.

The project also includes plans for a fitness room, as well as for bike parking per Boston Transportation Department guidelines.

Unlike the three previous project proposals put forth by Alexandra Partners, which all included multi-story additions that far exceeded the 70-foot height limit for new construction in the South End Landmark District, this latest plan keeps the building at its existing, five-story height.

Alexandra Partners purchased then-abandoned Alexandra Hotel building for $11 million from the Church of Scientology in 2018,

Register in advance for the April 23 virtual meeting online at https://www.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/YIY-GngKSRqSWJVa7birNQ#/registration.