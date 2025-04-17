Mayor’s Neighborhood Coffee Hour Set to Return May 15 to Comm Ave Mall

By Dan Murphy

Mayor Michelle Wu will join the Office of Neighborhood Services and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department for the return of her annual Neighborhood Coffee Hours, including an event for the Beacon Hill and Back Bay communities on Thursday, May 15, from 10- 11 a.m. on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall (near the Arlington Street entrance).

The Mayor Neighborhood Coffee Hours, presented in partnership with Dunkin’ and Star Market, offers Boston residents the opportunity to speak directly with Mayor Wu and staff from city departments about city services and resident concerns. Leadership and staff from the Community Engagement Cabinet will attend each Coffee Hour, and attendees will have the opportunity to meet their neighborhood liaisons, who will deliver remarks focused on city improvements in each neighborhood.

“One of my favorite annual traditions is our neighborhood park hours to get City Hall out of City Hall into our neighborhoods, where residents can connect with City staff and share their feedback so that we can continue building a better home for all,” said Mayor Wu in a press release. “I look forward to hearing from all of our community members and enjoying our community green spaces together.”

In the event of rain, the Mayor’s Neighborhood Coffee Hour for the Beacon Hill and Back Bay communities will take place on Thursday, May 15, from 10- 11 a.m. in the Central Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 700 Boylston St.

Visit boston.gov/coffee-hours for more information and a complete schedule of Mayor’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours.