Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

28th Annual Beacon Award

As part of the Diamond Jubilee Year (1922-1997), The Beacon Hill Civic Association instituted an annual Beacon Award to honor those people or groups deserving of particular recognition for significant and sustained contribution to the Beacon Hill community. Such a contribution may include working with children or the elderly in the neighborhood, beautifying local spaces, improving safety on the Hill, or preserving and enhancing the quality of life for residents and businesses alike. The recipient may be an individual, group, committee, business, institution, or organization, and the community is defined as the Beacon Hill neighborhood.

Continuing tradition, we invite nominations from the entire community to help select the recipient of the 2025 Beacon Award. The 2025 Beacon Award will be presented at the BHCA Annual Meeting on May 22, 2025, at Hampshire House. Nominations must be received by the BHCA by Friday, April 25th. Contact the BHCA office or visit bhcivic.org for the nomination form.

Traffic & Parking Committee Hosts meeting

The BHCA Traffic & Parking Committee, chaired by Ben Starr, met on Tuesday to discuss potential speed humps on Beacon Hill. Councilor Sharon Durkan joined Maccon Bonner from ONS, well as representatives from City Councilor At-Large Henry Santana’s office and State Representative Jay Livingstone’s office, and many neighborhood residents and business owners for this meeting. The goal of this city project is to prevent Beacon Hill from being a cut through to other neighborhoods, and to keep drivers at the speed limit.

These humps will not affect parking and will make the streets safer for everyone. The city will come back to us with the names of the streets where humps can be installed (streets that have upcoming repair or utility work and streets that are too steep may not be eligible.).

Neighborhood Cleanup rescheduled for May 10th

The Beacon Hill Civic Association (in collaboration with the Beacon Hill Business Association) will be hosting a neighborhood cleanup on Saturday, May 10th from 9am to 12pm. More details will be available in the next couple of weeks.

BHCA Job Opportunity

The Beacon Hill Civic Association is seeking an Assistant to the Executive Director. For more information and job requirements, please contact Patricia Tully at [email protected].

Upcoming Meetings

Events Committee – Tuesday, April 22nd, 6pm at 74 Joy Street

Annual Meeting of Members – Thursday, May 22nd, 8am, Hampshire House

Save the Date!

The 3rd annual Members Reception on the Valiant will take place on Wednesday, May 28th, at 6:30pm leaving from Rowes Wharf. This fabulous event sells out quickly so plan to purchase your tickets when they go live on April 23rd on bhcivic.org! Call the BHCA office to sign up/confirm your membership today!

Join the BHCA!

We invite you to join our growing membership of friends – young and old – who are contributing to make life better on the Hill. Your membership allows us to continue our efforts to preserve our unique and historic neighborhood, and your voice adds strength to our mission as advocates for Beacon Hill residents. Join or renew your membership today at bhcivic.org or by calling us at 617-227-1922!