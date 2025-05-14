Local students earn academic honors

Mitchel Recognized at 2025 Student Life Awards

Jaden Mitchell, a member of Stonehill College’s Class of 2025 from Jamaica Plain, MA, was recently honored at the institution’s Student Life Awards, held Sunday, April 27, 2025. This program celebrates campus community members for their outstanding contributions to the betterment of Stonehill.

