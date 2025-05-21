Durkan, Flynn Join BPD for Office Hours on Common amid Public Safety Concerns

By Dan Murphy

City Councilors Sharon Durkan and Ed Flynn were joined by Boston Police for special office hours on Wednesday, May 14, at Brewer Fountain on Boston Common to address ongoing public safety concerns in the park and around Downtown Crossing.

Councilor Durkan lauded Boston Police as the best police department in the U.S., adding that in the end, she and Councilor Flynn can’t effectively do their jobs in office “without good policing.”

Councilor Flynn said even during recent times when the Common was ridden with drug dealing and other crime, Boston Police never gave up on the park. “And I’m not giving up on this area as well,” he added.

Captain Richard Driscoll of Area-A-1, who was among the Boston Police officers on hand for the event, emphasized the positive benefits of using programming to activate the Common, along with the necessity of making services readily available to those struggling with addiction.

Captain Driscoll added that Boston Police welcome the public sharing their “hidden data” based on what they observe on the Common to help better address crime and other quality-of-life issues in the park.

“We want your feedback,” he said.

Sgt. Zachary Crossen of Area A-1 urged those in attendance to support organizations like St. Francis House, Pine Street Inn, and New England Center and Home for Veterans, instead of giving money to homeless individuals themselves.

Following the office hours, Councilor Flynn stated in a press release: “Downtown and the Boston Common are economic engines for our city, and home to some of the most important historic sites in our country. We cannot continue to allow violent crime, open drug dealing or drug use, and other activities to negatively impact the public safety, public health, and quality of life for our residents, businesses, and visitors to Boston. It is critical that we work together to ensure that those individuals battling addiction get treatment, and those who are preying on vulnerable people or committing acts of violence are arrested and, if warranted, receive a state sentence.”