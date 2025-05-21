Neighborhood Roundup

Upcoming programming sponsored by the West End Museum

The West End Museum, located at 150 Staniford St., Suite 7 (on Lomasney Way), will offer a screening of the film, ‘Harriet,’ on Thursday, May 29, at 6 p.m.

In conjunction with the museum’s current special exhibit, ‘An Illusion of Freedom: Boston and the Fugitive Slave Laws,’ WEM will be hosting a film screening of ‘Harriet’ (2019). Before the film, there will be a mini-lecture on Harriet Tubman’s ties to Boston’s underground railroad.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/harriet-film-screening-tickets-1303449896729 for tickets and more information.

The West End Museum and WE Tree Boston also invite artists, neighbors, and tree-lovers to participate in ‘Trees of Thoreau Path,’ an art competition and exhibition celebrating the beauty, significance, and importance of trees in our West End community. The deadline for submissions is June 1.

Visit https://thewestendmuseum.org/news/trees-of-thoreau-path-art-competition/ for more information.

State to hold in-person and virtual meetings on redevelopment of Hurley Building site

The state will hold an in-person public meeting on Wednesday, June 4, at 6 p.m. at the West End Museum, followed by a virtual meeting the next day (Thursday, June 5) at 1 p.m.

The Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM), in collaboration with the Department of Mental Health (DMH), proposes offering the site of the buildings located at 19 and 21 Staniford St. for redevelopment by a private developer for a mixed-use project.

DMH intends to continue to operate its residential treatment programs onsite, and the selected developer will be required to build new space onsite (or in very close proximity) to accommodate these programs as part of their development. In order to effectuate this transaction, DCAMM intends to offer a long-term lease (up to 99 years) to the selected development team.

Visit https://www.mass.gov/info-details/lindemann-hurley-redevelopment for more on the project, including registration information on the upcoming meetings.

MGH’s Blum Center’s upcoming education programs

Lymph Flow Chair Yoga will take place on Wednesday, June 4, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Blum Center, White 110 (MGH main campus).

This monthly in-person Lymph Flow Yoga session is led by Babz Tobin, OTR/L, CLT-LANA, CYT, Reiki Master. will focus on improving our lymphatic health through self-manual lymph drainage routine, breathing techniques, and mindful meditation. This session is free and open to everyone of all levels and abilities. No special equipment is needed. You will be seated in a chair for this session. Space is limited on a first come, first served basis. No registration is needed.

Also, ‘Are GLP-1 RA Injections for Weight Loss or Health Gains?’ will take place on Friday, June 13, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the MGH O’Keeffe Auditorium and via Zoom.

The featured speakers will be Michelle Monahan, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, and Kayla Northam, DNP, NP-C

GLP-1 RAs (receptor agonists) are a class of medications that can help treat many medical conditions. Learn when GLP-1 RA injections may be a good option for your health beyond obesity and weight management (e.g. for diabetes, sleep apnea, and heart disease); the health benefits of GLP-1 RA injections, including an improvement in obesity-related conditions and quality of life; and tips on incorporating healthy habits to minimize treatment side effects and ensure effective long-term obesity treatment.

Registration is required as space is limited; to register, clink on the link at tinyurl.com/2aatecy9

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at St. Joseph Catholic Church

The Volunteer Instructors for the American MahJong Community are offering free lessons for new and experienced players.

The group meets on Wednesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., on the first and third Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 68 William Cardinal O’Connell Way.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]), or Julia Forbes ([email protected] or Sandy Connor ([email protected]).