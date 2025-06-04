Department of Correction Lowers Minimum Age to Become a Correction Officer to 19

Special to the Times

The Massachusetts Department of Correction is proud to announce a change in its hiring policy, lowering the minimum age requirement to become a Correction Officer from 21 to 19. The adjustment is part of a broader effort to expand recruitment, attract younger candidates, and establish a new pathway for individuals interested in a career in public service.

The newly established minimum appointment age was implemented to attract motivated candidates who are eager to serve their communities. By expanding the candidate pool, the Department is creating new opportunities for young adults to serve their communities and explore long-term careers in corrections.

“Reducing the minimum age to become a Correction Officer will allow us to recruit more dedicated, highly skilled workers to these important roles,” said Governor Maura Healey. “This change will help us build the next generation of corrections professionals to deliver on our goals of protecting public safety and supporting rehabilitation.”

“The change in the minimum appointment age allows the DOC to address staffing needs while also cultivating a future workforce dedicated to upholding our core values,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “I encourage anyone who is eligible and interested in making a positive impact on public safety to consider pursuing this rewarding opportunity.”

“Expanding the candidate pool enhances our ability to inform individuals about the rewarding career opportunities available at the Massachusetts Department of Correction,” said Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy. “It is essential that we adapt and find innovative ways to recruit more professionals into our public safety system.”

“The implementation of this age of appointment gives the DOC the flexibility to bring in more qualified applicants while providing them with early access to a fulfilling career in corrections,” said DOC Commissioner Shawn Jenkins. “The Massachusetts Department of Correction appreciates working collaboratively with Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union and their support as we work together to increase our professional workforce.”

Program participants will receive training at the DOC’s Recruit Academy, exposure to correctional facility operations, and mentorship from experienced professionals. This initiative’s goal is to create a steady pipeline of qualified and committed individuals ready to carry out the DOC’s vital mission and uphold the highest standards of service.

Eligibly Requirements for the Correction Officer Position:

• High school diploma, an equivalency certificate or served at least three years in the Armed Forces of the United States

• Correction Officers hired under the age of 21 will not be assigned to posts or duties that require a firearm; however, any individual hired for the position must maintain eligibility to obtain a license to carry a firearm

• All applicants will undergo a comprehensive screening process and enter a 12-week Recruit Academy upon acceptance

The DOC is actively recruiting motivated individuals to join its dedicated team. The DOC offers competitive salaries, comprehensive benefits, ongoing professional development, and the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others. Individuals interested in pursuing a rewarding career in corrections are encouraged to call 1-866-WRK-4DOC, email [email protected], or visit the Department’s website for more information on career opportunities and upcoming academy classes.