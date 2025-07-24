Area A-1 Sees Drop in Part One Crime from Last Year

By Dan Murphy

With the summer of ’25 past its midpoint, Area A-1 had seen a 2-percent decrease in Part One crime from last year.

According to Boston Police, 1,169 incidents of Part One crime were reported in the district, which includes Beacon Hill, Chinatown, Downtown, and the North End, between Jan. 1 and July 20, 2025, compared with 1,193 incidents during the same timeframe last year.

This year’s number marked a more than 17-percent increase from the five-average of 1,104 Part One crime incidents in the district, however.

The number of homicides remained the same in the district, with one each this year and last, while the five-year average in this category is 1.4 incidents.

The rate of rapes and attempted rapes also held steady in the district at 11 incidents in both 2024 and ’25, falling short of the five-year average of 12.8 incidents in that category.

Robberies and attempted robberies saw a slight decline as the number dropped from 81 in ’24 to 76 this year, while 76 is also the five-year average in this category.

Incidents of domestic aggravated assault were up over 18 percent, with the number rising to 13 from 11 last year. The five-year average in this category for the district is 14.8 incidents.

Conversely, incidents of non-domestic aggravated assault saw a nearly 22-percent as the number fell to 105 from 134 last year. The five-year average for this category in the district is 118.4 incidents.

Commercial burglaries were up 45 percent, with 68 incidents this year, compared to 47 last year, while the five-year average for this category in the district is 46.2 incidents.

The rate of residential burglaries dipped slightly as the number fell to 26 from 27 last year. The five-year average for this category in the district is 25.2 incidents.

Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle also saw a slight decline, with the number falling to 103 from 109 in ’24, while the five-year average for this category in the district is 121.

Likewise, incidents of other larceny experienced a minor reduction as the number dropped to 725 from 733 last year. The five-year average for this category in the district is 635.8 incidents.

Auto theft in contrast was up slightly, climbing to 41 from 39 incidents last year, while the five-year average for this category in the district is 51.8 incidents.

Citywide, Part One crime was down 3 percent as the number dropped to 8,586 from 8,874 last year, although this year is still slightly above the five-year average of 8,520 incidents.