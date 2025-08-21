News in Brief

Portion of Charles Street traffic lane closed weekdays through Sept. 19

One traffic lane on Charles Street between Fruit and Blossom streets will be closed on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, Sept. 19, to accommodate ongoing utility work.

Traffic patterns are clearly marked, and a police detail will be posted on site.

The lane closure went into effect Monday, Aug. 18, per the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), which controls part of Charles Circle and Charles Street in front of the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary (MEEI).