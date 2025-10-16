Neighborhood Roundup

Nichols House Museum offers Arts & Crafts Movement walking tour on Oct. 18

The Nichols House Museum is offering a Brahmins and Bohemians Arts & Crafts Edition Beacon Hill walking tour on Oct. 18 at 10:30 a.m., leaving from 55 Mount Vernon St.

Enjoy a stroll around the Hill and hear about some of the Arts & Crafts Movement artisans living and working on Beacon Hill, with a discussion that will touch on utopian art communities, artist cooperatives, craftsman architecture on the Hill, and more.

For more information, visit nicholshousemuseum.org.

Kikuichi knives demonstration at Blackstone’s on Oct. 18

On Saturday, Oct. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Blackstone’s of Beacon Hill will host a special demonstration featuring Kikuichi knives, a brand with more than 750 years of history.

Founded in the 13th century by Japanese swordsmiths, Kikuichi is one of the oldest knife makers in the world. Today, the company’s blades—marked with the iconic chrysanthemum crest—are prized by professional chefs and home cooks for their sharpness, balance, and artistry.

Harry Rosenblum, general manager of Kikuichi North America, will be on hand to showcase the craftsmanship and performance of these knives. Attendees will have the chance to handle Kikuichi knives, learn care tips, and purchase rare and limited-edition styles.

Blackstone’s, New England’s largest cutlery store, also offers ongoing knife sharpening services, ensuring that your kitchen tools last for years to come.

The event is free and open to the public.

BHV to offer Oct. 29 virtual seminar on vision loss as you age

Beacon Hill Village will offer ‘Living Well Ending Well

Aging Eyes: What to Know About Vision Loss As You Age’ on

Wednesday, Oct. 29, from 2-3:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Approximately 28 percent of U.S. adults aged 71 and older have vision impairment, with the rate increasing with age. This program will provide an overview of common eye conditions that affect older adults and the impact they can have on daily life. We’ll also explore practical resources and support available to help maintain independence, as well as questions you can bring to your eye doctor to better understand your vision health.

The featured speaker, Isabel Rosario, is the Outreach Specialist at the Carroll Center for the Blind, where she helps connect individuals, families, and community partners with services that empower people experiencing vision loss to live full and independent lives. She is passionate about building awareness of vision changes that come with aging and sharing practical tools and resources that make a real difference for older adults. Through her outreach work, Isabel enjoys creating opportunities for learning, conversation, and support in the community.

This Zoom webinar is part of Beacon Hill Village’s Living Well Ending Well series presented in partnership with the Boston Public Library. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. Register online at BeaconHillVillage.org, or contact the BHV office at 617-723-9713.

Well-being events offered in October and November at MGH Blum Center

This fall, the Center for Comprehensive Healing (CCH), in partnership with the Small Steps Healing Project, is providing free pop-up healing clinics to the Mass General Brigham community.

These clinics give patients, caregivers, community members, MGB providers, and MGB staff the chance to try out integrative healing practices such as acupressure, reiki, and sound healing in a low-barrier, no-cost setting. With guidance from trained practitioners, attendees can explore different approaches to healing and discover what resonates with them.

The clinics will be held at the Blum Center, White 110 (MGH main campus) from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 21, and on Tuesday, Nov. 18. Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis.

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at St. Joseph Catholic Church

The Volunteer Instructors for the American MahJong Community are offering free lessons for new and experienced players.

The group meets on Wednesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., on the first and third Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 68 William Cardinal O’Connell Way.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]), or Julia Forbes ([email protected] or Sandy Connor ([email protected]).