Green Line D Branch Service Suspended between Kenmore and Riverside from Oct. 24 through 31

Special to the Sun

The MBTA is reminding riders that Green Line D Branch service will be suspended between Kenmore and Riverside beginning at approximately 8 PM through the end of service on October 24 and continuing for the following seven days, October 25 – 31.

The MBTA will perform continued work on the Green Line on the D Branch to install Green Line Train Protection System (GLTPS) infrastructure. When complete, GLTPS will combine vehicle and wayside equipment to avoid train-on-train collisions, incorporate speed enforcement, and more.

Riders can find complete information at mbta.com/GreenLine. More information on these service changes and alternate travel options is below:

​•​Free and accessible Express and Local shuttle bus services will replace trains between Riverside and Kenmore.

​•​Express Shuttle: Shuttle buses will make all stops between Riverside, Woodland, Waban, Eliot, Newton Highlands, and then run express to Copley.

​•​Local Shuttle: Shuttle buses will make all stops between Riverside and Kenmore except Beaconsfield.

​•​There will be no shuttle service at Beaconsfield. Riders are encouraged to travel instead to Dean Road on the C Branch, which is less than a quarter mile away (or about a four-minute walk).

​•​Accessible van service will be available at Beaconsfield, Reservoir, Dean Road (on the C branch), and Washington Square (on the C branch). Riders should see station personnel to request this service.

​•​Riders may change between each shuttle bus option at Newton Highlands.

​•​Riders who typically board or disembark at Reservoir are encouraged to instead consider traveling to Cleveland Circle on the C Branch, which is less than a tenth of a mile away (or a two-minute walk).

​•​Riders using shuttles buses should budget ample extra travel time. For example, a rider traveling to Government Center from Riverside should budget at least an additional 30 – 45 minutes of travel in additional to their regular commute.

More information is also available through in-station signage and public announcements. Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff will be available on-site to offer information and assistance during these service changes. Riders are encouraged to subscribe to T-Alerts or to follow the MBTA on X @MBTA for up-to-date service information.

For more information, please visit mbta.com/GreenLine or connect with the T on X @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) opened America’s first subway tunnel in 1897, pioneering public transportation in the United States. Today, the MBTA is one of the largest public transit systems in the country, operating an extensive network of subway, bus, Commuter Rail, ferry, and paratransit services across 176 cities and towns. The MBTA is undergoing a transformative period, focusing on cultivating a culture of safety and excellence, modernizing infrastructure, and improving reliability and accessibility. Current priorities include accelerating critical infrastructure repairs, expanding accessibility, and reducing emissions. The MBTA is committed to providing dependable, frequent, and accessible service that riders can rely on while supporting the region’s economic vitality. Through initiatives like the unprecedented Track Improvement Program, Better Bus Program, and Rail Vision, the MBTA aims to connect communities and improve riders’ daily experiences and trips. For questions or assistance, riders are encouraged to contact the MBTA Customer Center at 617-222-3200. Members of the press are encouraged to contact [email protected]. For the latest updates on MBTA services, projects, and initiatives, visit MBTA.com or follow @MBTA on social media.