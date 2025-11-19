Individual Shot on Bowdoin Street, Hospitalized with Life-threatening Injuries

By Times staff

An individual was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot on Bowdoin Street on the morning of Friday, Nov. 14, boston.com reported.

At about 9:15 a.m., Boston Police responded to a report of a person shot at 39 Bowdoin St., described as a lodging house, where they located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was then transported to an area hospital.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released, and no further information on the incident was available at press time.