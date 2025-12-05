2026 Mini-Grant opportunities supportingmental health and violence prevention for youth

$100,000 in total funding is available through the Mayor’s Office of Women’s Advancement

Special to the Times

The Mayor’s Office of Women’s Advancement (MOWA) today announced the launch of two 2026 mini-grant opportunities totaling $100,000 to support community-based organizations working to strengthen mental health, prevent violence, and promote the well-being of Boston’s youth.

The Women and Girls Mental Health Mini-Grant and the Domestic, Sexual, and Gender-Based Violence (DSGBV) Prevention Mini-Grant are designed to invest in early-intervention, skill-building, and culturally responsive programming rooted in community expertise.

“Investing in the well-being and safety of our young people is an investment in Boston’s future,” said Mariangely Solís Cervera, Chief of Equity and Inclusion. “These grants reflect our City’s commitment to ensuring every young person—regardless of identity or background—has access to programs that strengthen mental health supports, promote connections and recognize the work of our community partners.

“Supporting the mental health and safety of women, girls, and young people requires collaboration, compassion, and strong community partnerships,” said Dana Alas, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Women’s Advancement. “These grants are a direct response to what community organizations have shared with us: the need for more mental health resources, mentorship, and early-intervention programming that equips young people with the skills to build safe, healthy lives. We are proud to offer resources that help break down silos, promote innovation, and uplift the leaders already doing transformative work in our city.”

Grant Opportunities

Women and Girls Mental Health Mini-Grant – $50,000 Available

This grant supports programs that foster mental well-being among young women and girls. Eligible activities include social cohesion, youth mentorship, mental health education, and other evidence-based approaches that strengthen resilience and emotional wellness.

Organizations may apply for up to $9,999 individually. Collaborative applications—submitted by two partner organizations—may receive up to $20,000 in combined funding. Collaborative proposals will receive additional consideration to encourage innovative, cross-organizational approaches to mental health.

Domestic, Sexual, and Gender-Based Violence Prevention Mini-Grant – $50,000 Available

Recognizing that boys and young men must be part of the solution to ending violence, this grant funds early-intervention programming focused on healthy relationship skills, emotional literacy, and evidence-based violence-prevention strategies.

Organizations may apply for up to $9,999. All funded programs must be open to Boston residents regardless of identity.

Timeline for Both Grants

Application Launch: November 17, 2025

Application Deadline: Wednesday, January 7, 2026 at 5:00 p.m.

Review Period: January 2026

Award Notification: February 2026

Grant Period Ends: June 30, 2026

Applicants may apply to one or both opportunities.

Eligibility Requirements

Applicants must:

Be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit or work with a fiscal sponsor

Serve Boston residents

Demonstrate sufficient staff, experience, and programmatic capacity

Maintain equitable, culturally responsive outreach and service delivery

Be in good financial standing and able to collect impact data

Implement all activities by June 30, 2026

Collaborative applications (for the mental health grant) must include a lead applicant and a partner organization, each submitting an application requesting up to $9,999.

How to Apply

Applications for both grants must be submitted through the City’s grant portal no later than January 7, 2026, at 5 p.m..

Women and Girls Mental Health Mini-Grant: https://www.boston.gov/departments/womens-advancement/women-and-girls-mental-health-mini-grant

Domestic, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Prevention Mini-Grant: https://www.boston.gov/departments/womens-advancement/domestic-sexual-and-gender-based-violence-prevention-mini-grant

Detailed application instructions, required documents, and downloadable templates are available at each link above.

Applicants should ensure their organization or fiscal sponsor has a valid Supplier/Vendor ID before award processing.

For questions about eligibility, timelines, or application requirements, contact Emily Nasiff at (617) 635-2525 or [email protected].