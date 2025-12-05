Wu announces youth job applications open for 2025-2026 school year

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity (YEO) have announced that youth job applications are now open for the 2025-2026 School Year.

The program currently has over 2,000 employment opportunities available for Boston youth and young adults ages 14-24.

Program Highlights

Application: Youth can apply online at futureBOS, the centralized hub for all City employment opportunities, including the flagship SuccessLink program.

Funding: The City provided $23.3 million in its FY26 budget for youth jobs, leveraging an additional $10.5 million in external funds.

Career Pathways: The program connects youth to employment in high-demand industries, including the new Boston Climate Youth Corps, which hired over 200 youth last summer for jobs focused on climate resilience and sustainability.

Partnerships: YEO partners with over 300 entities, including City agencies, non-profits, and educational institutions, and continues to collaborate with Boston Public Schools (BPS) to fulfill the Youth Jobs Guarantee.

Financial Education: YEO partners with Bank On Boston and the Center for Working Families to provide financial education, workshops, and access to safe, no-fee bank accounts.

How to Apply

Job applications are accepted on a rolling basis, and youth are strongly encouraged to apply early by December 15, 2025.

Online Guide: A step-by-step application guide is available online at https://www.boston.gov/departments/youth-

employment-and-opportunity/landing-summer-job-or-internship.

In-Person Help: Youth can visit the YEO office in person at 1483 Tremont Street in Roxbury, Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., or call 617-635-4202 for assistance.