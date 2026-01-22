Area A-1 Sees 4-percent drop in Part One Crime in ’25 from Previous Year

By Dan Murphy

As 2025 was drawing to a close, Part One crime in Area A-1 was down 4 percent from the previous year.

According to Boston Police, 2,174 incidents of Part One crime were reported in the district, which includes Beacon Hill, Chinatown, Downtown, and the North End, between Jan. 1 and Dec. 28, 2025, compared with 2,258 incidents during the same timeframe the previous year. 2025 marked a slight increase from the district’s five-year average of 2,121 Part One crime incidents, however.

The number of homicides remained the same in the district, with one each in ‘25 and the previous year, while the five-year average in this category was 1.6 incidents.

Rapes and attempted rapes were down 24-percent as the number fell to 19 last year from 25 in 2024, while the five-year average for this category was 22.4 incidents.

Robbery and attempted robberies saw a nearly 14-percent decrease, with the number of incidents falling to 128 in ’25 from 148 the previous year. This was down from district’s five-year average for this category of 151 incidents.

Incidents of domestic aggravated assault were down 16 percent as the number fell to 21 from 25 in ’24, while the district’s five-year average for this category was 27.6 incidents.

Incidents of non-domestic aggravated assault were down more than 17 percent, with the number falling to 208 in ’25 from 251 the previous year. The district’s five-year average for this category was 225 incidents.

Commercial burglaries spiked nearly 58 percent as the number climbed to 123 from 78 in ’24, while the five-year average for this category was 83.6 incidents.

In contrast, residential burglaries were down 12 percent, with the number falling to 44 from 50 in ’24. The district’s five-year average for this category was 47.6 incidents.

Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle decreased 15 percent as the number dropped to 180 from 213 in ’24, while the district’s five-year average for this category was 239.8 incidents.

Other larcenies were down slightly, with the number dropping to 1,371 from 1,397 in ’24, while the five-year average for this category was 1,225.8 incidents.

On the other hand, auto theft incidents saw a nearly 13-percent spike as the number climbed to 79 from 70 in ’24. The district’s five-year average for this category was 95 incidents.

Citywide, Part One crime was down 3 percent last year as the number of incidents fell to 16,529 from 16,969 in ’24, while the five-year average for Part One crime across the city was 16,200 incidents.