Boston Parks Department hosts February School Vacation Week activities

Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to join the Boston Parks and Recreation Department for February school vacation week. From sports clinics, to our annual Children’s Festival, and nature exploration with the Park Rangers, these activities are FREE and open to all. To learn more and register, visit boston.gov/parks.

Softball Hitting and

Fielding Clinics

Tuesday, February 17 and Wednesday, February 18, 2026

2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The Bubble at Carter Field, 709 Columbus Avenue

The program features UMass Boston softball players and coaches and is open to teams and individual players of all skill levels. Pre-registration required. Ages 10 and up.

Boston.gov/parks-sports

Stable Tour with the Park

Rangers Mounted Unit

Thursday, February 19, 2026

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Franklin Park Maintenance Yard

275 Canterbury Street, Dorchester

Join the Boston Park Rangers at their stable for a tour of the facility and learn how our equine partners are fed, trained, groomed, tacked up, and ready for their patrol in the parks. All ages.

Boston.gov/park-rangers

Snowshoeing Safari with the Park Rangers

Thursday, February 19, 2026

2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

William Devine Golf Course Parking Lot

1 Circuit Drive, Dorchester

Join us for an hour snowshoeing tour (or hike, depending on weather) around Boston’s historic Franklin Park. A limited supply of snowshoes will be available for use during the event. Please dress accordingly. For ages 12+.

Boston.gov/park-rangers

Horse-of-Course with the

Boston Park Rangers

Mounted Unit

Friday, February 20, 2026

2:00 – 2:45 p.m.

William Devine Golf Course Parking Lot

1 Circuit Drive, Dorchester

Join the Boston Park Rangers for a meet-and-greet with one of our equine partners and learn how they’re fed, groomed, tacked up, and ready for their patrol in the parks. All ages.

boston.gov/park-rangers

Baseball Hitting and

Fielding Clinics

Thursday, February 19 and Friday, February 20

4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m

The Bubble at Carter Field, 709 Columbus Avenue

The program features UMass Boston baseball players and coaches and is open to teams and individual players of all skill levels. Pre-registration required. Ages 10-14.

Boston.gov/parks-sports

Winter Festival at

Franklin Park

Saturday, February 21, 2026

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

William Devine Golf Course & Clubhouse, 1 Circuit Drive, Dorchester

This festival offers free skating, winter-themed activities, inflatable attractions, and fun giveaways for attendees of all ages, while supplies last.

boston.gov/winterfest

Open Gym

Thursday, February 19 and Friday, February 20

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The Bubble at Carter Field, 709 Columbus Avenue

Open Gym is available to students, families, and community members to play pick-up sports such as kickball, wiffleball, soccer, football, run laps, and more. Pre-registration required. Note: There will be no open gym on Monday, February 16 due to President’s Day.

Boston.gov/parks-sports

