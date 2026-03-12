Boston Arts Academy Foundation to Host 10th Annual Champions Reception

Special to the Tines

The Boston Arts Academy Foundation (BAAF), the non-profit organization that raises funds to support the city’s only public high school for the visual and performing arts, will present its annual Champions awards to four longtime supporters of arts education. The BAAF will honor state Auditor Dianna DiZoglio, Massachusetts College of Art and Design Vice President Robert Chambers, Vitra Health CEO Lorena Silva, and Inspira Financial Executive Vice President Chris Herman in recognition of their longstanding support of arts education.

The BAAF’s 10th annual Champion Reception, to be held March 19, marks a decade of the organization recognizing individuals whose leadership and generosity reflect the Boston Arts Academy’s mission to allow students to develop to their full potential as artists, scholars, and citizens. The foundation seeks also to ensure equitable access to a world-class arts education for youth from every neighborhood in Boston. The event, which will be held at the Boston Arts Academy in the city’s Fenway section, will feature student works in the fields of music, dance, theater, visual arts, and other creative disciplines. This year’s event seeks to raise $300,000 from private philanthropic sources to augment the academy’s public funding.

“This 10-year milestone Champions event is truly special,” said BAAF President and CEO Denella Clark. “It brings together the celebration of exceptional leadership and civic responsibility with a breathtaking, student-led performance that highlights the full range of our students’ talents—from singing and dancing to lighting and production. The evening honors the supporters who help make these transformative experiences possible and showcases how a foundation in the arts shapes well-rounded, globally minded citizens. With distinguished honorees representing government, banking, healthcare, and civic leadership, it is truly a night not to be missed.”

The BAAF is honoring Auditor DiZoglio, Mr. Chambers, Ms. Silva, and Mr. Herman in recognition of their civic involvement and advocacy for education and the arts. Auditor DiZoglio, who is known for her singing voice, has performed at previous BAAF gatherings. Mr. Chambers is a former chairman of the Boston Arts Academy’s Board of Trustees, and Ms. Silva is a current member of the BAAF’s Board of Directors.

Funds raised through the Champion Reception will support scholarships, college application and career support, academic tutoring, and health and wellness resources for Boston Arts Academy students, as well as equipment, instruments, and technology.

“We believe that talent is distributed evenly but access is not,” said Kristen Standish, chairwoman of the Champions event. “By raising funds for Boston’s only public school for the performing arts, together with this dynamic class of Champions, we are creating a legacy of opportunity and greatness for generations to come.”