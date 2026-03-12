Wu, Mass Audubon Announce Recipients of the Boston Tree Alliance Program Grant

Special to the Times

Mayor Michelle Wu, in partnership with Mass Audubon, announced the 2026 awardees of the Boston Tree Alliance Program Tree Planting and Care Grant. A total of $519,750 will be distributed to support six community-based tree planting and care projects.

“Boston’s urban forest is a powerful tool for building healthier, more resilient neighborhoods,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Through the Boston Tree Alliance Program, we’re proud to partner with Mass Audubon and community organizations across the city to strengthen neighborhood capacity, support good green jobs, and ensure that the benefits of a healthy urban forest reach every corner of our city.”

“This year marks a significant evolution for the Boston Tree Alliance Program. With the highest demand for funding we’ve seen yet, it’s clear that our partners are thinking more expansively about community forestry,” said Chris Osgood, Director of Climate Resilience. “From integrating stormwater features to removing hundreds of feet of concrete for new tree pits, we’re excited about the innovation and commitment of our communities to help grow a more resilient Boston.”

The six awardees are:

• Boston Food Forest Coalition (BFFC) – $124,850 to plant 23 fruit and shade trees and install a new timed automatic irrigation system with passive collection tanks and rain sensor in BFFC’s new food forest park in Dorchester.

• Friends of Melnea Cass Boulevard – $194,900 to plant 24 trees along Melnea Cass Boulevard.

• Tree Eastie – $25,000 to plant 60 trees across East Boston and support community engagement about the benefits of trees and how to care for them.

• Four Corners Main Streets – $50,000 to plant 40 trees in Dorchester and Roxbury and support community engagement to plant trees with residents and other local organizations.

• Longwood Collective – $62,750 to remove concrete surfaces to implement tree pits and plant 12 new trees along privately-owned, publicly accessible areas in Longwood.

• Speak for the Trees – $62,250 to plant 80 trees and support public educational workshops about best practices for tree selection, planting, harvesting, and care through their NeighborWoods program.

“The real impact of the Boston Tree Alliance Program comes from the participating community partners. This award round not only supports long-standing organizations that have been advancing tree planting across the city for years, but also neighborhood-based organizations that understand how vital trees are for a healthy community,” said Mass Audubon’s George Durante, Senior Director of Nature in the City. “Increasing the tree canopy in Boston and collaborating to lift partners squarely aligns with Mass Audubon’s goals, particularly when it comes to mobilizing to mitigate against climate change and increasing access to nature.”

The Boston Tree Alliance Program provides grants and technical support to community-based organizations to plant and care for trees on privately-owned land. With over 60% of Boston’s tree canopy located on land that is privately owned and controlled, this program is vital to expanding the forest beyond public parks and sidewalks. To date, the Boston Tree Alliance Program has awarded $292,000 in grants to plant approximately 450 trees across 120 unique parcels.

“These grants celebrate the innovative work of community partners who are helping to grow and sustain Boston’s urban tree canopy. From planting on private property to creating new tree pits and integrating green infrastructure, each project demonstrates how thoughtful investment in our urban forest strengthens climate resilience and ensures long-term stewardship,” said Interim Parks and Recreation Commissioner Cathy Baker-Eclipse. “Together with both public and private partners, we are planting and caring for trees that cool our neighborhoods, manage stormwater, improve air quality, and create healthier, more resilient communities for generations to come.”

This grant cycle marks the third year of the Tree Planting and Care Grant and introduces new allowable costs, including depaving and green infrastructure features such as stormwater tree trenches, to expand opportunities for tree planting and longer-term care. The program is funded by grants awarded to the City of Boston by the American Rescue Plan Act and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service’s Urban and Community Forestry Program Grant.

The Boston Tree Alliance Program works to advance climate resilience and urban forestry strategies identified in the Heat Plan and Urban Forest Plan. The program is administered by Mass Audubon, in partnership with the City of Boston’s Office of Climate Resilience, Department of Parks and Recreation, and Office of Green Infrastructure. The Alliance is a coalition made up of nonprofit and community-based organizations that lead tree planting and care projects, support the development of information and education materials, and inform the overall direction of the program.

Applications for the next round of funding will open in fall 2026. Prospective applicants are welcome to reach out via email to [email protected] to brainstorm project ideas. When the next application cycle opens, office hours and information sessions will be announced. Visit boston.gov/tree-grants to learn more.