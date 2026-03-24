Duckling Day celebration set to return Mother’s Day, May 10

Duckling Day – the long-running, annual celebration in tribute to Robert McCloskey’s classic children’s book, ‘Make Way for Ducklings,’ as well as one of Boston’s most beloved Mother’s Day traditions – returns Sunday, May 10.

The family-friendly event, now free for all to attend and presented by Friends of the Public Garden, kicks off at 10 a.m. at Parkman Bandstand on the Boston Common, where participating children checks in, and each receives a goody-bag full of Duckling Day-themed goodies.

Playtime on the Common will then offer a wide range of activities taking place on the grass at Parkman Bandstand, including a free-flowing community playspace, where kids can play games, hula-hoop, and bounce around on pony-hoppers provided by Charlestown-based Knucklebones; watch an interactive, one-woman circus variety show, with Jenny the Juggler; become part of a live magic show performed by a strolling magician; visit toddler-friendly activity stations; and enjoy live performances on the main stage.

Other event offerings include face-painting; a live marching band; ‘A Make Way for Ducklings’ reading station, where the classic children’s book will be read aloud, accompanied by a creative movement activity from City Boston Ballet; and a dedicated quiet tent to provide a little respite, away from all the excitement.

Emmy award-winning journalist and co-anchor of WCVB-TV NewsCenter 5’s EyeOpener weekend morning newscasts, Rhondella Richardson, will again return as the event emcee.

In keeping with tradition, Duckling Day will conclude with a parade beginning at noon, with participants, many in costume, marching from the Common to West Newton sculptor Nancy Schön’s iconic ‘Make Way for Ducklings’ statue on the Public Garden. The parade route retraces the path that Mrs. Mallard and her kin take in McCloskey’s children’s story.

For Liza Meyer, the event will also mark her first anniversary on the job as president of the Friends group – a nonprofit membership organization, which works in partnership with the Boston Parks Department to maintain and enhance the Public Garden and the Common, as well as the Commonwealth Avenue Mall.

“Last year was my first time in a parade,” said Meyer, who was joined at the event by her then 18-year-old daughter.

Meyer, who had just started in her new role with the Friends shortly beforehand, described her first Duckling Day as “so fun and cute and joyful,” as well as a “really lovely way to spend Mother’s Day.”

Besides being a unique event that can accommodate toddlers through elementary-school children, Meyer said Duckling Day is by design also mindful of the mothers and guardians themselves.

Mother’s Day can often be “tricky,” noted Meyer, since mothers are still responsible for parenting their children, even on a day intended to celebrate motherhood. So instead, Duckling Day offers a festive atmosphere, where mothers and other guardians can receive a little relief while their children are entertained by the park activation.

“It’s a wonderful way to bring families into the city to enjoy spring,” added Meyer. “The parks are just beautiful that time of year, and it’s a really fun way to connect people to the city, and to the parks. I hope a lot of new people come this year. It’s the kind of day that just puts a big smile on your face.”

Duckling Day is an ADA-accessible event, and the parade route is generally level and doesn’t traverse any stairs or elevated surfaces.

While Duckling Day is free and open to the public, the Friends of the Public Garden requests that guests register beforehand to help them better gauge the expected crowd. For more information on Duckling Day, including how to register for the event, visit: https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/events/ducklingday/