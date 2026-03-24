Durkan introduces proposal to make city permitting information easier

Special to the Times

City Councilor Sharon Durkan filed a hearing order at last week’s Council Meeting to examine how Boston can modernize its permitting systems to provide residents with better access to information about construction, transportation, and development-related permits in their neighborhoods.

The hearing will explore opportunities to improve coordination among city departments and discuss Councilor Durkan’s idea to create a centralized, digital platform where residents can access real-time information about permitted work taking place across the city.

“Across Boston, work is happening on our streets every day, and as the weather gets nicer, we’re reminded that construction season is right around the corner,” Councilor Durkan said in a press release. “Issues related to construction and street work are some of the most common concerns I hear from constituents.”

Durkan emphasized that a key challenge residents face is a lack of accessible information about permitted work in their neighborhoods.

“The biggest challenge is often a lack of clear, accessible information,” added Councilor Durkan. “Residents are understandably frustrated because they often do not know when or where permitted work is happening in their neighborhood, who’s responsible—whether it’s the City, a private contractor, or a utility—or how long the permit is valid.”

The hearing builds on discussions from a previous City Council hearing she led on contractor parking, which highlighted challenges with outdated systems, reliance on paper notifications, and gaps in coordination across departments.

Durkan said that the City’s ongoing efforts to modernize permitting systems present an opportunity to think beyond digitizing applications and focus on transparency and accessibility for residents.

“Providing residents with real-time information about permitted work in their neighborhood could make the system more predictable and easier to navigate,” Councilor Durkan stated. “Ultimately, this is about improving residents’ daily experience and ensuring our systems keep pace with the needs of our communities.”

Councilors Gabriela Coletta-Zapata and Enrique Pepén co-sponsored the hearing order with Councilor Durkan. Though the hearing has not yet been scheduled, it will invite city officials to discuss opportunities to improve permitting coordination and explore how technology can make it easier for residents to access information about work happening in their neighborhoods.