Neighborhood Roundup

Coming up at the West End Museum

The West End Museum will be offering a walking tours on Sunday, March 22, at 11 a.m.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, this Women of the West End Walking Tour will illuminate the rich history of women in the neighborhood.

And on Thursday, March 26, Boston-themed Trivia is back by popular demand at The Pennyweight Hotel. Flex your local knowledge, enjoy great food, tasty drinks, and have lots of fun. Sign up with a team or join one on the spot. The winning team will receive a prize from the museum.

More information and links to purchase tickets can be found online at: www.westendmuseum.org/programs

Author talk with Virginia Pye rescheduled for March 25 at First Church Boston

An author talk with Virginia Pye on ‘Marriage and Other Monuments,’ – story of race, politics, and marriage – has been rescheduled to Wednesday, March 25, from 7-8 p.m. at First Church Boston, 66 Marlborough St.

Learn more and reserve a spot on Eventbrite. https://tinyurl.com/FCBVirginiaPye. Copies of the book will be for sale at the event by Trident Booksellers.

Nichols House Museum to offer upcoming programming

Nichols House Museum, located at 55 Mount Vernon St., will celebrate Women’s History Month with the Nichols House Tours on Thursday through Saturday at 10 and 11a.m., and noon; and on Sundays at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m.

Meet the fascinating women of the Nichols House, including the Nichols sisters– artists and activists at the turn of the 20th century– as well as domestic staff members and local artists. Preserved as a museum by Rose Standish Nichols, a pioneering woman landscape architect, the home is furnished with an original collection, including furniture and textiles handcrafted by Rose and her sister Margaret.

The museum will also offer a virtual program, ‘A Beautiful Friendship: Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Daniel Chester French’ on Wednesday, April 8, at 6 p.m.

Explore the multi-layered friendship between sculptors Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Daniel Chester French in a virtual presentation by Dana Pilson, Curatorial Researcher and Collections Coordinator at Chesterwood, the home of Daniel Chester French.

For more information, visit nicholshousemuseum.org.

Upcoming events at MGH Blum Center

The Blum Patient and Family Learning Center (Blum Center) at Massachusetts General Hospital is hosting several educational and wellness sessions, which are free and take place at the Blum Center (MGH Main Campus, White 110), including Aging and Skin Health: Supporting Healthy Skin Over Time on Monday, March 23, from 2-3 p.m.; Loneliness and Health: How Social Connections Impact Our Well-Being on Tuesday, March 24, from noon to 1 p.m.; and Managing Your Medicines with Confidence on Wednesday, March 25, from 4-5 p.m.

For more information, call the Blum Center at 617-724-7352.

Randall Goosby with Zhu Wang in concert April 12 at Gardner Museum

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum welcomes Randall Goosby with Zhu Wang in concert on Sunday, April 12, from 1:30-3 p.m. at Calderwood Hall, located at 25 Evans Way.

Virtuoso violinist Randall Goosby returns to the Gardner Museum with pianist Zhu Wang for an intimate recital of epic music. Two major sonatas bookend the program: Debussy’s elusive and gorgeous sonata is paired with Beethoven’s sunny F major essay in the form. The concert also includes Southland Sketches by Harry Burleigh, who was key in forging a quintessential American musical language, modifying the gorgeous modal inflections of spirituals with the chromatic ambiguities of Wagner’s harmony. Romance by Boston’s Amy Beach, the best of the Second New England School of composers, gorgeously drinks from a similar Wagnerian well. Dvorak’s Four Romantic Pieces provide a bridge between these worlds, showing how Romanticism and folk traditions can be seamlessly interwoven.

Tickets each cost $50-85 (tickets for students and children age 5-17 are $20 each; senior tickets cost $45 each).

https://www.gardnermuseum.org/calendar/randall-goosby-with-zhu-wang

Nichols House Museum offering tours

The 1804 Nichols House Museum at 55 Mount Vernon St. was home to an early 20th-century family of artists and activists, along with their domestic staff. The house was preserved as a museum by Rose Standish Nichols, a pioneering woman landscape architect. It is furnished with an original collection, including works by the sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens, as well as furniture and textiles handcrafted by Rose and her sister Margaret. Tours are offered on Thursday through Saturday at 10 and 11 a.m., and noon; on Sundays at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m.

For more information, tickets, and to register, visit: nicholshousemuseum.org

Come play Mah Jongg at the West End Community Center

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, you are invited to join the friendly Mah Jongg group. Instructors will be available to help new players, and everyone is welcome. Come meet new people, socialize, and play the game.

The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the West End Community (within the West End Neighborhood Center), 75 Blossom Court (entrance on Thoreau Path).

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman([email protected]) or Sandy Connor([email protected]).