PSS learns and grows through biennial talent show

By Kim Twitchell

On Thursday evening, March 5, Park Street School (PSS) Elementary School students participated in the school’s biennial Elementary Talent Show, with Grade 6 leaders emceeing the event. What talent! What confidence to sing, or dance, or to tell jokes to a room full of parents, students of all ages, and faculty and staff!

Not only did PSS students, ages 5-12, share their talents with a full-to-capacity audience of peers, parents, and siblings that filled the 67 Brimmer Street gym, but they had also previously auditioned (often solely) before the school’s 15 sixth-graders and a few teachers.

Park Street School’s oldest students learned how to encourage the younger students, coach them in their performances, and share helpful feedback with kindness. Meanwhile, the participants, most of whom were younger, were encouraged to move forward in confidence, share their voices, get up on stage in front of many friends and adults, and be willing to give it their all! How proud teachers, parents, and friends were of each student involved.

Park Street School’s Grade 6 students not only emceed the event, but handled the advertising, made posters, auditioned students, served as the stage crew, and made decisions regarding the price of tickets and to which organization the school would support through ticket sales. Thanks to the generosity of faculty and parents, PSS is thrilled to report that more than $500 was raised to send to the Esplanade Association to support upkeep on the Esplanade Playspace, a playground that Park Street School students thoroughly enjoy and utilize daily for recess.