Hill resident Miguel Rosales takes home bevy of awards in flower show

Longtime Beacon Hill resident Miguel Rosales, who has been recognized with countless awards and accolades over the years for his gardening skills, took home a bevy of awards in the Garden Club of America Gloriosa: Centennial Flower Show, which took place Feb. 10 to 12 in Savannah, Ga.
In all, Rosales was awarded 12 blue ribbons, representing first-place showings; 10 red ribbons, signifying second place; and five yellow ribbons, indicating third place. He also received two major national Garden Club of America awards, including Best in Show for his 11-year-old Screwpine (Pandanus utilis), along with the Catherine Beattie Medal for his one-year-old Zebra plant (Haworthiopsis fasciata), which was then in bloom.
“It is very rewarding to be recognized for my horticulture efforts at a national level,” said Rosales upon receiving his latest gardening awards. “Horticulture is a harmonious blend of art and science, combining the technical understanding of plant physiology with the creative, aesthetic, and practical skills of plant cultivation.”