Massachusetts House passes fair share supplemental budget

The Massachusetts House of Representatives today passed a $1.8 billion supplemental budget that invests $885 million in public transportation and $417 million in public education, and funds several Fiscal Year 2026 (FY26) deficiencies. The bill passed today also includes the tax conformity legislation filed by Governor Healey that delays the state’s alignment with the corporate tax changes passed by Congress in the OB3 Act last year.

“From significant investments in public transportation and public education, to support for DTA caseworkers and expenses related to the World Cup, to fiscally prudent tax conformity measures – this legislation is representative of the responsible approach that the House will continue to take as we navigate a period of significant economic uncertainty,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). “I want to thank Chairman Michlewitz for his hard work, as well as all my colleagues in the House for recognizing the importance of the investments and reforms that this legislation makes.”

“The use of these one-time surplus funds provides us with a unique opportunity to better strength the Commonwealth in numerous ways. By further improving our educational and transportation sectors we will build off the work we have done in the last several budget cycles with a judicious use of the Fair Share funds. The tax changes contained in this bill will help support the state’s economic competitiveness, while giving us time to absorb the expected loss in revenue,” said Representative Aaron Michlewitz, Chair of the House Committee on Ways & Means (D-Boston). “I want to thank Speaker Mariano and all our House colleagues for their input and support on this critical funding legislation.”

I’m excited to have secured Fair Share funding for organizations across East Boston, which will provide critical transportation and education resources for our community,” said Representative Adrian Madaro, Chair of the Joint Committee on Revenue (D-East Boston). “From expanding East Boston ferry service, now with year round service and longer hours, supporting senior transportation through NeighborHealth’s PACE program, and providing more resources for educational and youth programs across East Boston, I’m proud to support these vital assets for our neighborhood!”

“In addition to my work advocating for East Boston, I’m grateful to my colleagues for the opportunity to lead the work on the tax change provisions in this bill in my role as Chair of the Joint Committee on Revenue,” continued Representative Madaro. “These adjustments are limited in scope and make timely, necessary changes in response to the 5 costliest provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, simultaneously mitigating significant state revenue loss while maintaining Massachusetts’ economic competitiveness.”

Representative Madaro was able to secure $2,725,000 in provisions for organizations and services that benefit the East Boston community. In line with the guidelines for Fair Share funding, these investments are focused on education and transportation projects.

Projects funded include:

• East Boston Ferry – continues funding for the East Boston Ferry service between Lewis Wharf Mall in East Boston and Long Wharf in the North End, including new year-round service and longer hours

• NeighborHealth PACE – supports medically necessary transportation and home meal delivery services through the PACE program out of NeighborHealth

• Boston Debate League – funds after-school debate league programs

• Friends of the Children – supports the expansion of professional K-12 youth mentorship programs

• Piers Park Sailing Center – provides funding for sailing and maritime education and operations in East Boston

• East Boston Social Center – supports their mission to provide community-based initiatives for kindergarten

• Boston Scores – supports the operations of east Boston FC and Festival 2026 programming to involve youth in celebrating Boston hosting the World Cup

• East Boston School STEM – provides funding for experiential STEM and innovation programming for public schools serving K-6 in East Boston

• YouthConnect – provides for community-based mental health services for high-risk youth and their families

• Salt Marsh Education – supports the UMass Stone Living Lab’s research of salt marsh rehabilitation in East Boston

The bill delays conforming to the federal corporate tax changes that were passed by Congress in the OB3 Act last year, which will represent approximately a $400 million revenue loss for the Commonwealth when fully implemented. Under the bill, the Research and Experimental expense deduction will be delayed one year, the deductions for the Modification of Business Interest, Depreciable Asset Expensing, Qualified Production Properties will be delayed two years, and the Modification of Qualified Opportunity Zone Investments program will also be delayed two years. However, should the ballot question to lower the state income tax from 5 percent to 4 percent pass in November, which would result in a $5 billion revenue loss when fully implemented, the Commonwealth would permanently decouple from these tax credits, preventing them from going into effect.

The $1.8 billion bill is funded in part by $1.3 billion from excess Fair Share surtax funds to invest in public transportation and education. Highlights include:

• $885 million towards transportation:

• $740 million towards the MBTA

• $525 million for the Deficiency Reserve

• $125 million for the Workforce & Safety Reserve

• $60 million for physical infrastructure with a focus on the core subway system

• $20 million for low-income reduced fares

• $10 million for water transportation infrastructure

• Other transportation items include:

• $50 million for snow and ice costs

• $25 million for Regional Transit Authorities (RTAs) workforce development

• $30 million to fund the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Credit

• $30 million for MassDOT Service Investments

• $417 million towards education:

o $150 million towards Special Education Circuit Breaker costs

o $150 million to fund Early Education Child Care costs

o $38.7 million for the EEC income eligibility waitlist

• Includes $8 million for child care for providers and $7.5 million for the loan forgiveness program for providers

o $20 million for Green SchoolWorks program to help schools with clean energy upgrades

o $18.3 million for Financial Aid Supplements

o $20 million endowment Match for UMass and other state colleges and universities

o $5.1 million for Tomorrow’s Teachers Loan Forgiveness program

o $5 million for ESOL Services Waitlist

The bill also allocates $507 million from the General Fund:

• $300 million for the Group Insurance Commission (GIC)

• $54.4 million for sheriffs, representing half of the deficiency

o Requires reporting on the expenses of proposed usage of the funds

• $41.6 million for DTA caseworkers

• $10 million for FIFA Boston for World Cup related expenses

The bill also includes the following outside sections:

• Food Donation Tax Credit: Establishes a food donation tax credit for farm businesses based on the amount of food donated to a nonprofit food distribution organization. The credit is capped at $5,000 annually per individual.

• Sustainable Aviation Fuel Credit: Allows taxpayers to take a credit against the tax imposed on fuels used for aircraft propulsion and, subject to limitation, requires the amount of credit per gallon of sustainable fuel to increase by $0.015 for each additional 1 percent reduction in life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions above 50 percent. The credit is capped at $10 million total for all cumulative tax credits over a fiscal year.

• Ratifies eight Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs)

The bill passed the House of Representatives 150-3 and now goes to the Senate for consideration.