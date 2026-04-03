She was one of those rare spirits who always found grace, beauty and magic in the world

Suzanne Reitz Weinstein, 87, a longtime resident of Boston, died March 12, 2026.

Suzanne was born on December 4,1938 in Pittsburgh PA. She grew up in Oil City, PA and Palm Beach, Florida. She attended Westover School in Middlebury, CT and graduated from Sweet Briar College in Sweet Briar, VA in 1960 with a degree in Art History. She continued her education at The State University of New York in New Paltz, earning a Masters Degree in Library Science.

Suzanne’s interests in art and literature were pursuits she would whole heartedly embrace throughout her life. After college she moved to New York City where she worked at the Frick Museum of Art. She spent many Saturday afternoons attending the opera that she loved, as well as numerous other city adventures.

She was a tall willowy blonde who turned heads on the New

York City streets. She left New York City for New Paltz where she received her Masters Degree. It was at that time that she met and married her beloved Fred Weinstein. They returned to New York City where they lived at the fabled Dakota. Together they shared a passion for environmental causes and made significant contributions to those causes throughout the years.

Suzanne and Fred moved to Boston in 1985, where they continued their many interests in art and literature. They chose the famed Beacon Hill neighborhood, as it reminded them of their love of England. Together they continued to collect paintings and had a significant collection of modern furnishings. Their collection of rare Wedgwood Fairyland Lustre is on permanent exhibit at the

Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

Suzanne wrote beautiful poetry which was published in a number of small magazines. A collection of her writings named “The Stelazine Years” was published in 2008. She was one of those rare spirits who always found grace, beauty and magic in the world. A generous and loyal friend, Suzanne still wrote letters on fine, colorful stationery. Her letters were affectionate and upbeat, and always full of good cheer. She was imaginative, full of whimsy and never turned down an opportunity to explore new ideas and environmental causes.

Suzanne was predeceased by her husband, Frederic Daniel Weinstein, and her parents, Walter Raleigh Reitz and Dorothy Ann (Brown) Reitz. She is survived by her second cousin, Shirley Irons, many cherished friends, and her beloved 18 year old cat, Caroline.

A Private Service will be held in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge.

In lieu of flowers, show kindness and gratitude, as Suzanne so generously did throughout her life, and make a contribution to an organization close to your heart.