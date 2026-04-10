Hearing addresses needs, priorities for HUD funding

City officials held a public hearing last month to discuss “the needs and priorities” for an estimated $27 million in funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The funds may be invested in housing, homeless assistance and community development programs that serve low- to moderate-income residents over a one-year period from July 1 through June 30, 2027, the city said.

The city’s HUD Action Plan covers four federal programs: Community Development Block Grant, HOME Investment Partnerships, Emergency Solutions Grant Program and Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS,

The March 4 hearing was run by Rick Wilson, the city’s director of administration and finance, and Tina Griffith, Boston’s assistant director for grants management. The hearing occurred as the Action Plan enters the third of five years to develop housing and communities deeper into Boston. Two more public hearings are slated for this month, one on April 29 will be in person and another on April 30 will be virtual, according to the city’s website.

“When we do our five-year plan, we do a really deep dive into assessing the needs and priorities based on community input, public hearings, data collection, meeting with different departments and different community leaders,” Griffith said during the March hearing. “It’s very data driven as well.”

Boston receives annual grant funding from the four HUD programs. This year the city received $76 million from HUD, but only $27 million is expected to go into the programs, with much of the rest going to continuum of care.

People who spoke at the meeting brought up a range of topics, including affordable housing, supportive services for the unhoused and better economic development in the neighborhoods.

Kelly McGrath, executive director of Brighton Main Streets, said the HUD funding is critical. It enables Main Streets organizations to support small businesses, strengthen the local economy and create vibrant commercial districts, McGrath said.

Barbara Johnson, director of development at the New England Culinary Arts Training program, said the funds have helped to double the number of people the program served each year to roughly 260. “It wouldn’t be possible without this funding. And we’re extremely grateful,” Johnson said.

Speakers also used the hearing to criticize Governor Maura Healey’s administration and legislators for not doing enough for the unhoused.

Leslie Credle, founder of Justice 4 Housing, criticized the governor’s new shelter bill, which Credle said “caused barriers” for families,

“What we have found are pregnant women, even men who have their children being denied access to family shelters,’’ Credle said. “And so they end up on our doorstep because we are the only agency that caters to incarcerated individuals returning to the community.”

Keanna Green, CEO of Vision Life Consulting Services, which provides locals with skill training and assists with job placement, said the housing crisis she witnessed 15 years ago was still in play.

“Too often there are individuals that really do have the motivation to do better, be better, have better, but just don’t have the opportunity and or the resources to do so,” Green said.

Leo Moss of Bay Cove Human Services appealed for more funding for senior citizens.

“I know the funding structure hasn’t changed quite a bit in the past few years,” Moss said. “It’s always the same. I’ve always come up here and asked for more money, but I never get it.”

Boston is expected to announce its plans for the HUD funding in early April.

This story is part of a partnership between The Independent Newspaper Group and Boston University Department of Journalism’s Newsroom program.