Rugg Road to hold ‘reopening party’ for the community Friday, May 1 

<strong>By Dan Murphy </strong>

<p>Several months after settling into its new space at 130 Charles St., Rugg Road Paper Co. is welcoming the community back for a “reopening party” on Friday, May 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. </p>

<p>“It has been a long process, and we are very excited to finally celebrate in our new home,” wrote Geraldine O’Hagan, managing owner of the popular neighborhood stationary store. “We truly want to thank our friends and neighbors who have supported us over the years and throughout the moving process.” </p>

<p>The move to 130 Charles St., which had previously been occupied by the erstwhile Marika’s Antique Shop, from its former home at 105 Charles St. last November put Rugg Road on the same block (but opposite sides of the street) as O’Hagan’s other retail business, Paws on Charles, a two-time Boston Magazine ‘Best of Boston’ award-winning boutique pet supply store located at 123 Charles St. </p>

<p>“It makes it so much easier having the two places so close together,” O’Hagan told this reporter soon after the move. </p>

<p>Rugg Road now occupies a much larger space than before, and besides its previous offerings, the shop currently carries a selection of premium fountain pens and other high-end writing instruments. </p>

<p>For more on Rugg Road Paper Company, visit ruggroadpaper.com, call 617-742-0002, or email them at [email protected].</p>