BHAC approves much of transformative project proposed for Charles and Cambridge streets

Courtesy of Rode Architects

A rendering of the redevelopment project planned for the intersection of

Charles and Cambridge streets, which is now home to CVS Pharmacy.

The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission unanimously approved much of a design review application, with some provisos, for a transformative redevelopment project planned for the intersection of Charles and Cambridge streets, which is now home to CVS Pharmacy, during the commission’s monthly public hearing held virtually on Thursday, April 16.

The revised project proposes razing the existing-single story structure to make way for a five-story, mixed-use building, with a “stepped-back” sixth-floor penthouse to conceal the enclosed mechanicals, said Eric Robinson, principal and co-founder of Boston-based RODE Architects, while the new building’s retail component, comprising one or two spaces, would be located mostly on Cambridge Street.

Chair Mark Kiefer put forth a motion, which was supported unanimously by himself, along with Vice Chair Arain Allen and Commissioners Maurice Finegold and Annette Given, to approve most of the design review application as submitted while denying without prejudice several proposed elements, including the cornices, the soffit transition, and the respective plans for both lighting and signage.

Chair Kiefer noted the commission would deliberate again on the denied application items at the commission’s next public hearing scheduled to take place virtually on May 21, rather than having the matter going to a subcommittee for further consideration.

“A proposal to demolish an existing building is something that we’d generally view with great reluctance and as such it demands special scrutiny, but in this case the existing structure is a non-contributing building lacking both historical and architectural significance,” Commissioner Kier told this reporter after the hearing. “And at only a single story it’s left exposed the secondary facades of the surrounding buildings, so the new development will remedy what’s long been characterized as a ‘missing tooth’ in this important gateway to the neighborhood.”

The applicant had previously come before the commission at both its February and March public hearings, after first introducing the project proposal during an advisory review at the commission’s public hearing in March of 2025. The project’s development team also conducted multiple community engagement meetings over the past several years to solicit feedback on the final design.

In another matter, the commission unanimously approved a motion put forth by Chair Kiefer and supported by himself, along with Vice Chair Allen and Commissioners Finegold and Given, to approve a design review application as submitted for 90 Revere St.

The proposed work includes construction of a new roofdeck; restoration of the first-level lintels; replacement of a historic storefront window with a replacement window; installation of an intercom system; installation of new HVAC equipment on the roof; and the creation of a new window to left of the doorway in an existing opening.

The motion to approve the application came with myriad provisos, including that the proposed deck railing and HVAC equipment not be visible from a public way; that the restored lintels on Revere Street match those on the building’s Myrtle Street side on a floor-by-floor basis; that the storefront’s mutton profile not be any wider than the existing condition; that the color of the spacer bars match the colors of the muttons; that low e-glass not be used in the new windows; and that final details and shop drawings of the windows and intercom system be approved by staff (Nicholas Armata) prior to the start of construction, among other caveats.

Architect Guy Grassi noted the building located at 90 Revere St. is interconnected with the building next door at 94 Revere St.

On a design review application for 19 West Cedar St., comprising the replacement of two non-historic dormer windows on the fifth floor, as well as the construction of a new roof deck and hatch, the commission unanimously approved a motion to approve the proposed work as submitted, which was put forth by Chair Kiefer and supported by himself, along with Vice Chair Allen and Commissioners Finegold, Given, and Ralph Jackson.

The motion came with several provisos, including that the new windows have all-wood frames; that the windows have a one-over-one configuration; that the windows not contain any low-e glass; and that proposed life-safety equipment be approved in concept by the commission, with locations and final drawings approved by staff, prior to the start of construction.

When submitting his motion, Chair Kiefer also noted that the visibility of the roofdeck railing was less than that of other nearby roofdeck railings that were also approved by the commission.

On a violation issued to Beacon Capitol Market at 32 Myrtle St., for an unapproved security camera, unapproved vinyl decals, and unapproved signage lighting, the commission voted unanimously to approve a motion put forth by Chair Kiefer and supported by himself, along with Vice Chair Allen and Commissioners Finegold and Given, to dismiss the violation; this dismissal was contingent upon the work being modified via the removal of the new window decals; removal of new signage, replacing it with the old wooden sign; removal of the conduit; painting of the bases of the lamps; and relocation the security camera to a more innocuous location.

At the hearing, Commissioner Finegold, who recently relocated to Lexington from his longtime home on Beacon Hill, also bade farewell to the commission after three years of service.

Chari Kiefer, Vice Chair Allen, and Armata were among those to lavish praise on Finegold for his unwavering work with the commission.

“Your contributions have been tremendous,” said Chair Kiefer to Commissioner Finegold. “We were very lucky to have you for the time we did, and your wisdom will echo for generations to come.”