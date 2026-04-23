Over 8,000 potted daffodils placed around the city for the Boston marathon

Special to the Times

Marathon Daffodils is a citywide, community-based beautification and commemorative nonprofit that celebrates the arrival of spring while honoring the spirit of Boston Strong.

The organizers are deeply grateful to the Charlestown residents, businesses, and community partners whose dedication has made this 13th year our most successful yet—with 8,000 potted daffodils delivered across the city.

This effort is made possible through the generosity and hard work of so many, including:

Ann Kelleher, Marjorie Wallens, Toby Goldstein, Heidi, Jen Hughes, Paul Hughes, Dominic Doyle, Peggy Hammond, Karen Trulli, Don Straus, Heather Buzby, Jo Ann Grigoli, Dave Harvey, Robert O’Leary, Sue Roche, Don Giambiastiani, Grace Bloodwell, Jill Newman, Erin Woods, Heather Repicky, Marcia Katz, Lydia Jane Anderson, Ellen McLaughlin, Ken Flynn, Michelle Duane, Theresa Fraga, Faith Bade, Jane Philippi, and many others.

The organizers also extend their appreciation to the institutional and community partners: Spaulding Rehabilitation, the Charlestown Navy Yard, Monument Square, Monument Group (Prima, Waverly, and Monument restaurants), Blackmoor Bar and Kitchen, Friends of Doherty Park, Friends of City Square Park, Bunker Hill Community College, Boston National Historical Park, Bright Horizons, Charlestown Nursery School, the Eliot School, and the Department of Conservation and Recreation at Paul Revere Park. Together, you help make historic Charlestown a vibrant and beautiful place—one that holds a singular place in our nation’s history as the site of the first settlement of Boston and the first major battle of the American Revolution, fought on Bunker Hill, Breed’s Hill, and across