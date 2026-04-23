Women’s Lunch Place holds sold-out ‘eat LUNCH give’ fundraiser

Special to the Times

Women’s Lunch Place hosted its sold-out eat LUNCH give fundraiser on Friday, March 27, at the Mandarin Oriental, Boston, raising $430,000 to support its mission of providing essential services and pathways to housing for women experiencing hunger, homelessness, and poverty.

The annual springtime event brought together a dedicated community of supporters united by a shared commitment to the women of Boston. Guests gathered for a powerful midday program that highlighted the impact of Women’s Lunch Place’s work and the importance of continued investment in dignity-centered care.

The program featured remarks from longtime supporter Debra Bulkeley, who received the 2026 Women Who Give Award, and Doris Romero, Senior Director of Housing and Advocacy at Women’s Lunch Place.

“I think it’s important for all of us to take care of people in our neighborhood,” said Bulkeley. “No matter what we have, we should have a plan to give back. That might mean volunteering once a month or writing a check. But we should do something.

“For me, Women’s Lunch Place represents integrity, compassion, and action. It’s proof that a neighborhood can come together and say, ‘we see you, you matter, and we are not looking away.’”

Romero spoke to the character of the women served by the organization and the critical role of community support: “The women we serve are strong. They are resilient. Because the truth is, we all stumble—that’s part of being human.”

Romero added: “When women walk through our doors, they aren’t just finding a meal. They’re finding safety. They are finding resources. They’re finding a place where they are valued—and a path forward.”

Whether attending in person or supporting from afar, contributors to ‘eat LUNCH give’ played a vital role in sustaining Women’s Lunch Place’s comprehensive programs, including Individualized Case Management, Housing and Stabilization, Healthcare, Daytime Shelter Community, and Healthy Meals.

For more information, visit womenslunchplace.org.