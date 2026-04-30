Blackstone’s welcomes spring with floral workshop led by Ox Bow Decor’s Grossman

By Jennifer Hill

As spring arrives on Beacon Hill, Blackstone’s is celebrating the season with an intimate floral arranging workshop designed to bring the beauty of fresh blooms into your home.

On Friday, May 8, the Charles Street shop will host local floral designer Laurie Grossman of Ox Bow Decor for a hands-on evening focused on the art of bouquet-making. Known for her refined, nature-inspired arrangements, Grossman will guide participants through the fundamentals of floral design, offering both practical instruction and creative inspiration.

The one-hour class will introduce attendees to essential bouquet-building techniques, from selecting the freshest seasonal flowers to understanding balance, proportion and composition. Guests will also be encouraged to explore their own personal style, resulting in a custom arrangement to take home at the end of the evening.

In addition to the instructional component, the event is designed as a social experience. Participants will enjoy a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere, complete with refreshments and light bites from Eataly, while connecting with classmates and celebrating the arrival of spring.

“Blackstone’s has a long history of classes and in-store events, and this marks the return of a tradition we paused during covid,” said Jennifer Hill of Blackstone’s. “We thought, what better way to restart than with a flower arranging class – a nod to our wonderful Alice’s Table events. With Mother’s Day just around the corner, the arrangement you create could make a perfect gift.”

All materials, including flowers and a keepsake vase, are included in the $60 ticket price. Guests will also receive 10 percent off in-store purchases during the event.

The workshop will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. at Blackstone’s, located at 40 Charles St. The event is open to all skill levels, and each ticket admits one guest.

Tickets may be purchased in-store at Blackstone’s or online at www.blackstonesboston.com. With very limited spaces available, early registration is encouraged for those looking to add a touch of seasonal beauty, and a bit of Beacon Hill charm, to their home.